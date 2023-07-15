Hullo Ferries' high-speed ships arrive in Nanaimo ahead of service launch

Hullo Ferries' brand new catamaran vessels arriving in Nanaimo for the first time on July 14, 2023. (Hullo Ferries)

The anticipation for more options to travel between Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island is building.

Both high-speed, passenger-only catamaran vessels that will operate on Hullo Ferries’ new service starting in just a few weeks arrived at the Nanaimo Port Authority facility on Friday afternoon, which will serve as the Vancouver Island ferry terminal for the service.

Running between the port authority facility near downtown Nanaimo and Coal Harbour in downtown Vancouver, the service will be year-round with multiple sailings per day. As previously announced this past spring, for the inaugural peak summer season starting in early August 2023, there will be up to seven daily round-trip sailings.

Each vessel holds up to 354 seated passengers in varying classes, including economy (called Comfort) and more luxurious experiences (Premium and Business). The service is intended to meet the needs and interests of both regular commuters and tourists. Regular economy fares are set at $39.99 each way for adults and $19.99 each way for children and seniors.

The downtown Vancouver terminal is located at the floatplane terminal at Vancouver Harbour Flight Centre — just northwest of the Vancouver Convention Centre’s West building. At the Nanaimo terminal, passengers will have access to 350 pay parking stalls.

The end-to-end travel time is expected to be about 70 minutes.

After departing the shipyard in Vietnam onboard a cargo ship in early June, the two brand-new vessels first arrived in British Columbia in late June, when they were offloaded in Victoria.

Final preparations are now being made ahead of the launch of the service.

Hullo Ferries is expected to release more information on its service soon.