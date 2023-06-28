New high-speed ferries for Vancouver to Nanaimo service arrive in BC

After beginning their voyage early this month from the shipyard in Vietnam, the two brand-new high-speed catamaran vessels for the new Hullo Ferries service arrived in British Columbia this past weekend.

Hullo Ferries is a private, passenger-only ferry service linking downtown Vancouver and downtown Nanaimo, designed for both regular commuters from Vancouver Island and tourists.

Both ships were offloaded from a cargo ship in Point Hope in Victoria, where they will now undergo Transport Canada certifications before heading to their home base next month at the Nanaimo Port Authority facility at 100 Port Drive — the location of their Vancouver Island terminal.

Early this month, Hullo Ferries announced they are targeting a service launch in early August, with a specific date announced closer to launch.

This will be a year-round service with multiple sailings per day. For the inaugural peak summer season, there will be up to seven daily round-trip sailings.

Each vessel holds 354 seated passengers, divided into three class experiences — Comfort (economy), Premium, and Business. Free WiFi is included onboard.

As announced earlier this month, regular adult fares for Comfort are $39.99 each way. For all trips, children can sail with lower regular prices of $19.99 each way in Comfort and $29.99 for Premium.

Further discounts will be provided when passengers book their round-trip sailings at the same time, but the company has yet to reveal this specific framework.

The first sailing from Nanaimo is at 6 am, and the last sailings could be as late as 9:30 pm, subject to special events and occasions.