NewsTransportationUrbanized

New high-speed ferries for Vancouver to Nanaimo service arrive in BC

Kenneth Chan
Kenneth Chan
|
Jun 28 2023, 6:39 pm
New high-speed ferries for Vancouver to Nanaimo service arrive in BC
Hullo Ferries' new vessels arriving in Victoria on June 24/25, 2023. (Hullo Ferries)

After beginning their voyage early this month from the shipyard in Vietnam, the two brand-new high-speed catamaran vessels for the new Hullo Ferries service arrived in British Columbia this past weekend.

Hullo Ferries is a private, passenger-only ferry service linking downtown Vancouver and downtown Nanaimo, designed for both regular commuters from Vancouver Island and tourists.

Both ships were offloaded from a cargo ship in Point Hope in Victoria, where they will now undergo Transport Canada certifications before heading to their home base next month at the Nanaimo Port Authority facility at 100 Port Drive — the location of their Vancouver Island terminal.

Early this month, Hullo Ferries announced they are targeting a service launch in early August, with a specific date announced closer to launch.

hullo ferries victoria bc

Hullo Ferries’ new vessels arriving in Victoria on June 24/25, 2023. (Hullo Ferries)

This will be a year-round service with multiple sailings per day. For the inaugural peak summer season, there will be up to seven daily round-trip sailings.

Each vessel holds 354 seated passengers, divided into three class experiences — Comfort (economy), Premium, and Business. Free WiFi is included onboard.

As announced earlier this month, regular adult fares for Comfort are $39.99 each way. For all trips, children can sail with lower regular prices of $19.99 each way in Comfort and $29.99 for Premium.

Further discounts will be provided when passengers book their round-trip sailings at the same time, but the company has yet to reveal this specific framework.

hullo ferries comfort class vancouver nanaimo

Interior of Comfort class on Hullo Ferries. (Hullo Ferries)

Interior of Business class on Hullo Ferries. (Hullo Ferries)

The first sailing from Nanaimo is at 6 am, and the last sailings could be as late as 9:30 pm, subject to special events and occasions.

Each one-way trip between downtown Vancouver and downtown Nanaimo will take about 70 minutes. In contrast, the BC Ferries crossing time between West Vancouver and Nanaimo is 100 minutes each way, which does not include the driving time between downtown Vancouver and the Horseshoe Bay ferry terminal.

Hullo Ferries’ downtown Vancouver terminal will be located at Vancouver Harbour Flight Centre — the seaplane terminal in Coal Harbour on the northwest side of Vancouver Convention Centre’s West Building. While the downtown Vancouver terminal is within close proximity to major public transit services, the accessibility of the downtown Nanaimo terminal will be supported by 350 pay parking stalls.

hullo ferries vietnam cargo ship

A Hullo Ferries vessel being loaded onto a cargo ship in Vietnam in early June 2023. (Hullo Ferries)

hullo vancouver island ferry company nanaimo high-speed catamaran vessels

Both of Hullo’s brand new high-speed catamaran ferries at the shipyard in Vietnam. (Vancouver Island Ferry Company)

Kenneth ChanKenneth Chan
+ News
+ Transportation
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.