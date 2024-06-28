McDavid and Crosby will finally team up for Team Canada

Generational talents Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby will soon get the chance to share the ice as they represent Canada.

On Friday, the NHL announced the first six players for all four teams participating in the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off tournament.

Unsurprisingly, McDavid has made the cut for Canada, with the 27-year-old superstar being named among five other early roster locks.

Meanwhile, Crosby, who led Canada to gold at the 2010 Olympics and captained them to glory again in 2014, was another early addition.

Meet the first 6⃣ players who will wear the 🍁 at the #4Nations Face-Off! Voici les 6⃣ premiers joueurs à être nommés à la formation du 🇨🇦 pour la Confrontation des 4 nations!@NHL | @LNH_FR | @NHLPA — Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) June 28, 2024

With the remaining 17 players for each team being announced at a later date, fellow NHLers joining the duo on Team Canada at the mid-season tournament include:

Brad Marchand (Boston Bruins)

Brayden Point (Tampa Bay Lightning)

Nathan MacKinnon (Colorado Avalanche)

Cale Makar (Colorado Avalanche)

While both Crosby, 36, and McDavid, 27, have worn the maple leaf on multiple occasions, they have never played together at a best-on-best international tournament

The Oilers centre last played for Canada at the 2019 World Championships. It’s been even longer for the Penguins captain, who last donned the red and black at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

Though they both competed in the World Cup of Hockey in 2016, McDavid was part of Team North America, a U23 team that featured both Canadian and American-born players.

“We are excited to announce the first six players who will represent Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off in February, as these are six world-class players and leaders on their NHL teams that we can build a strong and successful team around,” Canada general manager Don Sweeney said on Friday.

“Sidney, Nathan, Cale, Brad, Connor and Brayden have been successful at various levels of their professional and international careers, and we look forward to all six being key contributors to our team as we look to win on the international stage next season.”

Canada opens the 4 Nations Face-Off against Sweden on February 12, 2025, at the Bell Centre in Montreal. They play the United States on February 15 in Montreal and Finland on February 17 at TD Garden in Boston.

The championship game will take place on February 20 in Boston.