Canucks trade away AHL prospect as new talent arrives

Noah Strang
Mar 15 2024, 10:01 pm
The Abbotsford Canucks have traded away defenceman Quinn Schmiemann.

The team announced today that they’ve dealt the player to the Syracuse Crunch for future considerations.

The 22-year-old defenceman has played 25 AHL games for Abbotsford so far this season, recording six points.

The Tampa Bay Lightning originally drafted Schmiemann in the sixth round of the 2019 NHL Draft. He played junior hockey with the Kamloops Blazers in the WHL. He joined the Canucks organization in the summer of 2022 on an AHL contract.

The move comes after the Abbotsford Canucks have picked up a few new defencemen. Prospect Elias Pettersson, not the one leading the NHL club into the playoffs, has arrived from Sweden and has joined the team.

Pettersson is one of the better defence prospects inside the Canucks organization. He played 34 games in the HockeyAllsvenskan this season and finished with 14 points. At 6-foot-4, the Swedish defenceman has the size to be an effective professional.

He’s an aggressive defender who isn’t afraid to use the body. Pettersson is a strong skater for his frame and does project to have an NHL future.

The Canucks also just signed right-handed NCAA defencemen Christian Felton yesterday. He’s going to join Abbotsford, adding another body along the blue line.

Felton is seen as a defence-first player who is responsible in his own zone.

All of these signings were making the blue line crowded in Abbotsford. This deal for Schmiemann removes one name from the list and opens up some ice time for the new and other existing players.

Abbotsford is currently sixth in the AHL’s Pacific Division with a 30-22-6 record.

