Crews battle huge house fire in Surrey with two-storey flames (VIDEO)

Firefighters descended on Surrey’s Whalley neighbourhood Thursday night to battle a massive house fire that engulfed a home in flames.

Witness Harpinder Sandhu shared video of the blaze to Twitter, and the flames appear as tall as the neighbouring home.

Firefighters can be seen aiming a hose at the fire, which appears to have completely taken over the structure. Neighbours stand on the street watching.

Sandhu said there was a “massive” explosion at the house, and several more as it continued to burn. He added the house is on Iona Place, a small street near LA Matheson Secondary.

“I hope all the occupants are okay,” he said on Twitter.

Walking up from the end of the block. Neighbors felt like a car crashed into their homes, the impact was so immense. I hope all the occupants are okay. pic.twitter.com/jKg1HrLiVZ — Harpinder Sandhu (@H__Sandhu) October 28, 2022

Daily Hive has reached out to Surrey Fire Service for more information, but has not yet heard back.