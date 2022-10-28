News

Crews battle huge house fire in Surrey with two-storey flames (VIDEO)

Oct 28 2022, 5:47 am
@H__Sandhu/Twitter

Firefighters descended on Surrey’s Whalley neighbourhood Thursday night to battle a massive house fire that engulfed a home in flames.

Witness Harpinder Sandhu shared video of the blaze to Twitter, and the flames appear as tall as the neighbouring home.

Firefighters can be seen aiming a hose at the fire, which appears to have completely taken over the structure. Neighbours stand on the street watching.

Sandhu said there was a “massive” explosion at the house, and several more as it continued to burn. He added the house is on Iona Place, a small street near LA Matheson Secondary.

“I hope all the occupants are okay,” he said on Twitter.

Daily Hive has reached out to Surrey Fire Service for more information, but has not yet heard back.

