Hronek opens up on off-ice relationship with Canucks pal Hughes

Filip Hronek was in a chatty mood today, speaking to reporters one day after signing a massive eight-year contract extension with the Vancouver Canucks.

Speaking to the media clearly isn’t the most enjoyable part of the job for Hronek, who joked about it after a question from Sportsnet’s Iain MacIntyre.

“I guess I’m going to have to do more media, for eight more years. It’s gonna be fun,” Hronek said with a wry smile.

He did admit that he enjoys playing in a passionate hockey market, though.

“I like it… they enjoy the hockey. They’re supporting us. It’s a lot of fun.”

Hronek said it was an “easy decision” to commit to the Canucks long-term.

“I’m really excited… happy I got a long-term deal. Happy to be for eight more years in Vancouver… We had a good season. Obviously, I was hoping for a better ending, but overall, it was pretty good.”

Hronek was a big reason why the Canucks had such a successful season. The 26-year-old Czech defenceman and Canucks captain Quinn Hughes formed one of the best defence duos in the NHL.

“It’s pretty easy to play with him,” Hronek said. “I would say we have a good chemistry on and off the ice. It helps too. I’m really excited to keep it going.”

Quinn Hughes has weighed in on the Hronek contract. “Stud.”#Canucks pic.twitter.com/uSOj1zV7U4 — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) June 18, 2024

“Everything was natural. We see a lot of things the same way. We are able to talk about a lot of stuff, even off the ice. On the ice as well. It’s pretty easy, actually. It’s a really good relationship.”

Despite their success together, the Canucks could split up Hughes and Hronek next season in the hopes of bolstering two separate pairs.

GM Patrik Allvin admitted as much on Tuesday.

“I do think there is part of Filip’s game where we can utilize him more offensively. If that’s by having him with Quinn Hughes or having him run another pair, being the main guy, how you utilize him on the power play,” Allvin told reporters.

Hronek scored a career-high 58 points last season but had just 14 points in his final 40 regular season games and just two points in the playoffs.

“I do think this was a great learning experience for Filip, playing those meaningful games in the end, getting those 13 playoff games,” said Allvin. “So I believe he has another level to get to, and I believe he is capable of getting to another level and finding his consistency more. I think he’s a very competitive player, skates well, I think he moves the puck well.

“He is a guy that fits well in our dressing room.”