How to watch and stream UFC 300 in Canada this weekend

MMA fans rejoice, UFC 300 is almost here.

With 13 fights on the night and a title card featuring UFC heavyweight title holder Alex Pereira facing off against former champion Jamahal Hill, Saturday’s Las Vegas event is sure to be one for the ages.

Luckily for folks in Canada, UFC 300 is available to watch through a variety of local PPV providers, cable operators, and streaming services.

With the main card set to get underway at 7 pm PT/10 pm ET, the pay-per-view is available to watch and stream for $69.99 through multiple providers. Depending on which province you reside in, here are all the ways to watch or stream the highly-anticipated fight night:

PPV options

Streaming options

The prelims, which feature four fights, begin at 5 pm PT/8 pm ET, and are free to watch if you have TSN, Sportsnet, or TVA Sports. It can also be streamed on the TSN+ app for a monthly subscription fee of $19.99, or the annual package of $199.90.

The early prelims start at 4 pm PT/7 pm ET, featuring two fights, and can be streamed through UFC Fight Pass. Monthly subscriptions are available for $9.99, or annually for $61.99.

But be sure to select and buy the UFC 300 card, since the monthly and yearly subscriptions only offer viewings of past events.

UFC Fight Pass is available on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, Android devices, Xbox One, and various smart TV platforms.