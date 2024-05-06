When and how to watch the 2024 NHL Draft Lottery

With just eight teams remaining in the playoffs, most NHL franchises have turned their attention to the offseason. And a big part of that is building through the draft.

But before any prospects will hear their name called, an order of some sort has to be established. That’s where the NHL Draft Lottery comes in.

This year’s edition of the draw takes place at the NHL Network’s studio headquarters in Secaucus, New Jersey, on Tuesday, May 7, when teams across the league will find out their respective spots on the board.

How to watch and stream the 2024 NHL Draft Lottery

The lottery will be broadcast live in Canada on Sportsnet East, Ontario, Pacific, and West, and TVA Sports at 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT ahead of Game 2 between the New York Rangers and Carolina Hurricanes.

This year’s draw can also be streamed on Sportsnet.ca or on most devices using the Sportsnet app with an active cable or Sportsnet NOW subscription.

In the US, it will be available to watch on ESPN, as well as streamed on ESPN+/the ESPN app with an active American cable subscription.

Coming off a last-place finish in 2023-24, the San Jose Sharks have the best odds of coming away with the top pick, with an 18.5% likelihood that they win the lottery. Not far behind them are the Chicago Blackhawks, who drafted Connor Bedard first overall last year, and the Anaheim Ducks.

First-overall pick odds

San Jose Sharks, 18.5%

Chicago Blackhawks, 13.5%

Anaheim Ducks, 11.5%

Columbus Blue Jackets, 9.5%

Montreal Canadiens, 8.5%

Utah, 7.5%

Ottawa Senators, 6.5%

Seattle Kraken, 6%

Calgary Flames, 5%

New Jersey Devils, 3.5%

Buffalo Sabres, 3%

Philadelphia, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, and Detroit are all also in the lottery, but can only move up 10 spots and are therefore ineligible to land the top pick.

Full odds for each draft lottery position are available here.