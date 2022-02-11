How to watch and stream Super Bowl LVI in Canada this year

It’s almost time for Super Bowl Sunday.

Super Bowl LVI will feature underdog Cincinnati Bengals, quarterbacked by 25-year-old Joe Burrow, will face Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams a battle for the Vince Lombardi Trophy at Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium — which has a regular capacity of 70,240 and can seat 100,240 spectators for special events — in Inglewood, California.

The game is set for Sunday, February 13. It marks the first time since 2003 that the NFL isn’t holding the Super Bowl on the first Sunday in February. The NFL expanded its schedule into a 17-game, 18-week docket, pushing the big game to the second Sunday in February.

CTV and TSN are televising Super Bowl LVI in Canada, with the official broadcast beginning at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT and kickoff set for 6:30 pm ET/4:30 pm MT. The game can be watched live on CTV and TSN. The CTV website is another way to stream the game; however, you will need a TV credential login from your TV provider.

You can also watch through TSN Direct, which starts at CAD $7.99 for one day, or CAD $19.99 for a month, or on streaming service DAZN Canada. DAZN comes at a subscription cost of CAD $20 per month or CAD $150 for a year and is available on a wide range of devices and smart TVs.

Those signing up for spectacular ads might be out of luck.

Super Bowl LVI will not feature US ads in Canada for a third year in a row.

The halftime show, however, might be worth the price of admission alone.

Some of hip-hop’s most legendary names will take the stage at this year’s Super Bowl halftime show, with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar set to perform, marking the first time the quintet has ever performed together.

The artists, who have received 43 Grammys and created 22 No. 1 Billboard albums, could make for one of the best halftime show performances of all time.

Four-time Grammy-nominated country artist Mickey Guyton will sing the national anthem prior to kickoff, too.

Super Bowl LVI

Matchup: Cincinatti Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams

Location: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Date: Sunday, February 13, 2022

Kickoff time: 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT

Pre-game show: 10 am ET/7 am PT

TV: CTV, TSN