BC Ferries passengers could see reduced sailing costs next month

BC Ferries announced a new plan to help its passengers sail affordably ahead of the upcoming summer season.

In a statement released Wednesday, BC Ferries announced that it will remove its 4% fuel surcharge from all fares starting June 1. The surcharge removal is expected to reduce sailing costs for passengers and help with travel affordability.

Over 500,000 cost-saving fares are available for all customers travelling on major routes at off-peak times, with a starting price of $39 for a standard vehicle and driver.

The announcement comes as the transportation company is gearing up for a record number of people and vehicles.

“Whether we’re part of a customer’s daily commute, day-to-day travel needs or vacation plans, summer is the most popular time of year to travel on BC’s beautiful coast,” said Nicolas Jimenez, President & CEO of BC Ferries, in the statement.

According to BC Ferries, 8 million passengers and 3.2 million vehicles are expected to sail between June 1 and September 5. Last summer, the company saw 7.8 million passengers and 3 million vehicles.

In addition to improving customer affordability, BC Ferries announced almost 350 additional sailings along its busiest routes during the peak season. Nearly 600 new staff have also been hired to improve passenger travel.

“With all hands on deck, we’re readying our vessels and crew to help make this a safe, smooth and fun travel season,” Jimenez said.