TikTok interviews reveal how much money Canadians REALLY make (VIDEOS)

Ever wondered how much money other Canadians really make? Well, skip the Glassdoor salaries section — a man from Toronto is bringing income transparency to the forefront in a unique and straightforward way.

TikToker @canadianincome has garnered thousands of followers in a month making simple videos where he asks everyday people some hard questions about their jobs. He conducts vox pop interviews with people he meets at conventions, events, or just on the street.

The interviewees are asked a standard set of questions, along with anything else that might be relevant to their particular industry. The most watched video on the TikTok account is a conversation with a financial planner who makes $150,000 a year helping Canadians budget and create financial plans.

An average Canadian Income interview usually goes as follows:

What’s your name?

What do you do for a living?

What’s a day in the life of someone with your occupation?

How many years of experience do you have?

How much do you make?

What qualities does someone need to have to excel in your career/industry?

If someone wants your job, what steps should they take?

What’s your favourite thing about your job?

And shockingly, people answer honestly! From doctors, carpenters, bartenders, and journalists to founders, venture capitalists, and CEOs, you’ll get to find out how much money Canadians in the workforce are really earning.

The videos seem to surprise commenters who often have pre-existing notions about what people in particular jobs make. If you watch all the videos, some suspicious patterns of wage disparity might also stand out.

You might also like: Canadian home prices could fall by 25% next year

Thousands of people think this TikToker is Keanu Reeves (VIDEOS)

Toronto slang and accent picked apart after viral TikTok on city's weed etiquette (VIDEOS)

A resident doctor with four years of experience shared that she made $60,000 annually. Meanwhile, a professional speaker revealed he makes six figures, getting paid between $5,000 to $10,000 per speech.

Canadian Income posted his first video on July 14, where he spoke to a founder. In a month since, he’s spoken to people with 34 different kinds of jobs.

His subjects not only share their incomes but also dispense some pretty solid advice for anyone looking to pick a career or simply scoping the market to figure out how much they should really be making in their current job.

Follow him here to stay in the know about the Canadian job market.