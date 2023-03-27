News

10 people injured after house explodes in northeast Calgary (VIDEO)

Calgary police say 10 people were injured after a house exploded in northeast Calgary just before 9 am on Monday.

The explosion, which occurred at a home on Maryvale Way northeast, was felt throughout the neighbourhood and destroyed one house.

“The force from the explosion also damaged and ignited two other neighbouring homes,” police said in a news release.

The number of injured residents is currently at 10, with most of the injured patients believed to have been from the source house.

Patients were transported by EMS to various Calgary hospitals, and as of 11 am, fire crews have been unable to access the source home to search for any more patients due to structural instability.

Police added that the explosion created a large debris field, several fires and damage to other surrounding houses. Tweets of the scene show debris scattered throughout the area.

Enmax has shut down power to the area, and ATCO is working on clamping the natural gas line. Calgary Fire Department Fire Investigators are on the scene and are working closely with CPS Arson Investigators.

“This is an ever-evolving scene and we ask for community members’ cooperation in avoiding this area,” the police added.

If anybody has video, photos or information regarding this incident, you are asked to email [email protected].

