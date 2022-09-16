News

Missing "Houdini" goat on the lam in Surrey

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
|
Sep 16 2022, 11:01 pm
Missing "Houdini" goat on the lam in Surrey
BCSCPA

A clever goat is on the lam in Surrey after escaping from a BC SPCA facility, the organization said on Friday.

A stray goat from Richmond was transferred to a BC SPCA barn in Surrey on Thursday, September 15.

As if by magic, he managed to scale a fence and escape his enclosure.

“He was nearly caught by Surrey staff, but he’s very quick and fast and still at large,” BC SPCA told Daily Hive.

houdini

BCSPCA

Now, he’s been named “Houdini” by barn staff, who are likely baffled by the escape.

Houdini was last seen in the area of 168th and 50th in Surrey. The goat is white with black markings on its face and back.

goat

BC SPCA

If you see Houdini, who’s likely still in Surrey, you can contact the BC SPCA Provincial Call Centre: 1-855-622-7722, open 8 am to 6 pm each day. If you see this little goat outside of those hours, you can call the RCMP.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Sarah AndersonSarah Anderson
+ News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.