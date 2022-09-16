Missing "Houdini" goat on the lam in Surrey

A clever goat is on the lam in Surrey after escaping from a BC SPCA facility, the organization said on Friday.

A stray goat from Richmond was transferred to a BC SPCA barn in Surrey on Thursday, September 15.

As if by magic, he managed to scale a fence and escape his enclosure.

“He was nearly caught by Surrey staff, but he’s very quick and fast and still at large,” BC SPCA told Daily Hive.

Now, he’s been named “Houdini” by barn staff, who are likely baffled by the escape.

Houdini was last seen in the area of 168th and 50th in Surrey. The goat is white with black markings on its face and back.

If you see Houdini, who’s likely still in Surrey, you can contact the BC SPCA Provincial Call Centre: 1-855-622-7722, open 8 am to 6 pm each day. If you see this little goat outside of those hours, you can call the RCMP.