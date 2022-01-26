"Gibbles" the goat is back in action with a new wheelchair

One of Metro Vancouver’s most lovable goats has a new way to get around thanks to his caretakers.

Gibbles is a goat who resides at The Happy Herd Sanctuary in Aldergrove, and after a series of health challenges left him short a couple of limbs, he had to get a wheelchair.

A rep from the sanctuary told Daily Hive that three-year-old Gibbles came to live with them two years ago.

He was rescued from a goat meat farm on the Alberta border as a baby. When he came to the sanctuary, he had a dislocated hind leg.

Then, he stopped using his opposite front leg because of arthritis. The sanctuary kept him on pain maintenance until he broke his humerus playing with another goat.

“We had to amputate his leg and for a long time he was very mobile but the weather and time started affecting him, and he needed assistance,” said a rep.

“Handicapped Pets has a store in Aldergrove and [staff there] were really helpful at fitting him. It has cost us around $1,000 for the wheelchair, the amputation was around $1,500, [and] his first surgery on his hind leg was about $600,” they said.

According to his bio on the sanctuary website, “Gibbles seems to have embraced the positives of his situation.”

Today, Gibbles shares a house and paddock with Pickles the pig and Lincoln the sheep.