These are the hottest travel destinations from Vancouver this summer

Sarah Anderson
May 20 2023, 11:49 pm
NAPA/Shutterstock

Will you be catching flights this summer? Demand is still high for travel, and here in Vancouver, we’re dreaming big when it comes to our next getaway.

New Kayak data shows the hottest international travel destinations for Vancouverites, and even though flight prices are up 33% year over year, that hasn’t stopped Canadians from travelling, especially internationally.

Flight searches in Vancouver are up an astounding 81% this year, and destinations in Europe and Asia are king. If you’re planning on travelling this summer (with your new Canadian passport in tow, perhaps?), you are likely going to run into other Canadians desperate for travel abroad.

Here are ten hot summer destinations Vancouverites are drooling over this summer:

1. Tokyo, Japan

travel

ESB Professional/Shutterstock

  • 376% year-over-year increase in searches
  • Roundtrip flights from Vancouver to Tokyo this August are a good deal, some are as low as $1,178
  • Find flights from Vancouver to Tokyo

2. Frankfurt, Germany

frankfurt

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

  • 183% year-over-year increase in searches
  • Typical prices for roundtrip flights from Vancouver to Frankfurt this summer are around $1,200
  • Find flights from Vancouver to Frankfurt

3. Amsterdam, Netherlands

amsterdam

Noppasin Wongchum/Shutterstock

  • 167% year-over-year increase in searches
  • Roundtrip flights from Vancouver to Amsterdam this summer are around $1,400
  • Find flights from Vancouver to Amsterdam

4. Rome, Italy

rome

ecstk22/Shutterstock

  • 157% year-over-year increase in searches
  • Roundtrip flights from Vancouver to Rome are between $1,300 and $1,700 this summer
  • Find flights from Vancouver to Rome

5. Bali, Indonesia

bali

Cocos.Bounty/Shutterstock

  • 139% year-over-year increase in searches
  • To get to Bali roundtrip from Vancouver this summer is extremely expensive on average between $3,000 to $4,000
  • Find flights from Vancouver to Bali

6. Athens, Greece

athens

NAPA/Shutterstock

  • 138% year-over-year increase in searches
  • Roundtrip flights from Vancouver to Athens will set you back anywhere between $1,600 to $4,000 this summer
  • Find flights from Vancouver to Athens

7. Taipei City, Taiwan

taipei

Lifestyle Travel Photo/Shutterstock

  • 137% year-over-year increase in searches
  • This summer roundtrip flights between Vancouver and Taipei City cost between $1,800 and $2,300
  • Find flights from Vancouver to Taipei City

8. Manila, Philippines

manilla

KieferPix/Shutterstock

  • 133% year-over-year increase in searches
  • This summer, roundtrip flights from Vancouver to Manilla are very expensive, between $3,000 and $5,000
  • Find flights from Vancouver to Manilla

9. Madrid, Spain

madrid

Matej Kastelic/Shutterstock

  • 102% year-over-year increase in searches
  • Roundtrip flights from Vancouver to Madrid this summer cost around $1,200 to $1,600
  • Find flights from Vancouver to Madrid

10. London, England

london

Engel Ching/Shutterstock

  • 95% year-over-year increase in searches
  • Roundtrip flights from Vancouver to London this summer are usually between $1,000 and $1,500
  • Find flights from Vancouver to London on Kayak

Where are you headed this summer?

Sarah AndersonSarah Anderson
