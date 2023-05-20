These are the hottest travel destinations from Vancouver this summer

Will you be catching flights this summer? Demand is still high for travel, and here in Vancouver, we’re dreaming big when it comes to our next getaway.
New Kayak data shows the hottest international travel destinations for Vancouverites, and even though flight prices are up 33% year over year, that hasn’t stopped Canadians from travelling, especially internationally.
Flight searches in Vancouver are up an astounding 81% this year, and destinations in Europe and Asia are king. If you’re planning on travelling this summer (with your new Canadian passport in tow, perhaps?), you are likely going to run into other Canadians desperate for travel abroad.
Here are ten hot summer destinations Vancouverites are drooling over this summer:
1. Tokyo, Japan
- 376% year-over-year increase in searches
- Roundtrip flights from Vancouver to Tokyo this August are a good deal, some are as low as $1,178
2. Frankfurt, Germany
- 183% year-over-year increase in searches
- Typical prices for roundtrip flights from Vancouver to Frankfurt this summer are around $1,200
3. Amsterdam, Netherlands
- 167% year-over-year increase in searches
- Roundtrip flights from Vancouver to Amsterdam this summer are around $1,400
4. Rome, Italy
- 157% year-over-year increase in searches
- Roundtrip flights from Vancouver to Rome are between $1,300 and $1,700 this summer
5. Bali, Indonesia
- 139% year-over-year increase in searches
- To get to Bali roundtrip from Vancouver this summer is extremely expensive on average between $3,000 to $4,000
6. Athens, Greece
- 138% year-over-year increase in searches
- Roundtrip flights from Vancouver to Athens will set you back anywhere between $1,600 to $4,000 this summer
7. Taipei City, Taiwan
- 137% year-over-year increase in searches
- This summer roundtrip flights between Vancouver and Taipei City cost between $1,800 and $2,300
8. Manila, Philippines
- 133% year-over-year increase in searches
- This summer, roundtrip flights from Vancouver to Manilla are very expensive, between $3,000 and $5,000
9. Madrid, Spain
- 102% year-over-year increase in searches
- Roundtrip flights from Vancouver to Madrid this summer cost around $1,200 to $1,600
10. London, England
- 95% year-over-year increase in searches
- Roundtrip flights from Vancouver to London this summer are usually between $1,000 and $1,500
Where are you headed this summer?