BC hotel chain offering cheap stays and "self-love nooner" on Valentine's Day

Stuck on how to keep your relationship fresh and flirty this Valentine’s Day? Flying solo this season and ready to reconnect with yourself? Hotel Zed is here to help with the return of its popular Nooner campaign with some unique new twists.

The colourful retro hotel chain is offering “Come As You Are” Nooner packages at its three locations in the province on Wednesday, February 14.

“Make self-love the star of the show,” Hotel Zed said in a release, adding that guests can get a room for three hours from 11 am to 2 pm starting at just $69.

And there’s no pressure to find the special someone before the big day, as the hotel is ready to keep you entertained with cutting-edge VR technology.

Each Nooner room will come with a Meta Quest 3 headset and “ethically sourced, oh-so-sexy content” hot enough to melt the chocolate you’ve bought for your date (or yourself).

“People have fantastic sex in hotel rooms, and that includes sex with yourself,” said Mandy Farmer, CEO of Hotel Zed, in a release. “With the Self-Love Nooner, we’re giving you permission to put yourself at the top of your ‘to-do list’ this Valentine’s.

“Taking an extended lunch break to focus on your own pleasure? Now, that’s a wonderful way to give your mind and body a boost!”

This is the tenth anniversary of Hotel Zed’s Nooner campaign, and definitely not the first time the chain has offered a unique Valentine’s Day promotion.

In 2020, if you connected with your special someone at one of their hotels and then had a new baby born nine months after check-in, then you would get a free stay every Valentine’s Day for the next 18 years.

Locations:

3110 Douglas Street, Victoria

1258 Pacific Rim Hwy, Tofino

1627 Abbott St, Kelowna

Book: Online

With files from Sarah Anderson