Host cities for the next five Olympics are now set

Al Sciola
|
Jul 24 2024, 1:40 pm
George Walker IV/USA TODAY Sports

As we’re currently seeing in Paris, hosting the Olympics is a major undertaking.

But whether it’s the Winter or Summer Games, every city wants the chance to show the world what they’ve got.

With that said, those still waiting for their turns will have to wait at least a decade.

As of today, with Salt Lake City becoming the confirmed host for the 2034 Winter Olympics, the next five Olympic host cities have officially been locked in.

Here’s a roundup of where the world’s greatest athletic event will be heading over the next decade.

2026 Winter Olympics — Milano Cortina

The 2026 Winter Olympics will be held in Italy in two cities, Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, the latter of which was also the site of the 1956 Winter Games. This will be the country’s fourth-ever Winter Olympics.

2028 Summer Olympics — Los Angeles

The Olympics will return to American soil for the first time since 2002 when Los Angeles hosted its third Summer Games in 2028.

2030 Winter Olympics — French Alps

The Olympics will return to France in just six years from now as winter athletes bask in the beauty of the country’s Northern Alps.

2032 Summer Olympics — Brisbane

Having hosted in 1956 and 2000, Australia gets its third crack at the Summer Games when Brisbane plays host city in 2032.

2034 Winter Olympics — Salt Lake City

After hosting a memorable two-week spectacle back in 2002, Utah gets another chance to turn Salt Lake City into a winter wonderland in 2034.

