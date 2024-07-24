Host cities for the next five Olympics are now set

As we’re currently seeing in Paris, hosting the Olympics is a major undertaking.

But whether it’s the Winter or Summer Games, every city wants the chance to show the world what they’ve got.

With that said, those still waiting for their turns will have to wait at least a decade.

As of today, with Salt Lake City becoming the confirmed host for the 2034 Winter Olympics, the next five Olympic host cities have officially been locked in.

Here’s a roundup of where the world’s greatest athletic event will be heading over the next decade.

2026 Winter Olympics — Milano Cortina

📌 ON THIS DAY 📌

February 20, 2022: after the end of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 with a spectacular Closing Ceremony, the Olympic flag passed officially to Milan and Cortina. #WeAreNext ➡️ https://t.co/AyjVKckVax#MilanoCortina2026 #OnThisDays #Olympics #February20 pic.twitter.com/C0H2KxlMN3 — Milano Cortina 2026 (@milanocortina26) February 20, 2023

The 2026 Winter Olympics will be held in Italy in two cities, Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, the latter of which was also the site of the 1956 Winter Games. This will be the country’s fourth-ever Winter Olympics.

2028 Summer Olympics — Los Angeles

Today, the LA28 Games unveiled its latest custom emblem, honoring the spirit of two iconic host cities, present and future. The custom mark features a flag flowing from France to the U.S., celebrating the ceremonial moment this summer in which Los Angeles becomes the host city of… pic.twitter.com/fhMH2jqOyg — LA28 (@LA28) July 22, 2024

The Olympics will return to American soil for the first time since 2002 when Los Angeles hosted its third Summer Games in 2028.

2030 Winter Olympics — French Alps

And the Olympic Winter Games 2030 will be… the #FrenchAlps2030 🇫🇷🏔️!! A delighted French delegation, led by @EmmanuelMacron, with @DLappartient & @FranceOlympique reacts to the election at the IOC Session. pic.twitter.com/eJgrP7Xcfq — IOC MEDIA (@iocmedia) July 24, 2024

The Olympics will return to France in just six years from now as winter athletes bask in the beauty of the country’s Northern Alps.

2032 Summer Olympics — Brisbane

It's official! The Olympic Games are heading back to Australia for #Brisbane2032! Explore your future Olympics host right here.#FasterHigherStrongerTogether@AUSOlympicTeam pic.twitter.com/CuUvsgCq8s — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) July 21, 2021

Having hosted in 1956 and 2000, Australia gets its third crack at the Summer Games when Brisbane plays host city in 2032.

2034 Winter Olympics — Salt Lake City

In ten years, the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games will be hosted in Salt Lake City, Utah. ❄️🏔️😍 We can't wait to see the best snow and ice sports athletes in action again! 📸 Jay Dash Photography, courtesy of the Utah Office of Tourism#SLCUT2034 @stateofsport @USOPC_News pic.twitter.com/mGCNdO1tbR — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) July 24, 2024

After hosting a memorable two-week spectacle back in 2002, Utah gets another chance to turn Salt Lake City into a winter wonderland in 2034.