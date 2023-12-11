NewsReal EstateUrbanized

"Looks like a dungeon": Horrifying private room in Vancouver listed for $500 a month

Nikitha Martins
Nikitha Martins
Dec 11 2023, 9:27 pm
"Looks like a dungeon": Horrifying private room in Vancouver listed for $500 a month
The housing hunt is hard enough, but some listings can put you in a deep hole of fear over the state of the Vancouver rental market.

Over the weekend, a private room in a five-bedroom and two-bathroom home was listed for $500. It hasn’t taken long for people to repost the listing on different social media platforms, calling it a renter’s nightmare.

According to the Facebook marketplace listing located near Victoria-Fraserview, the unfurnished space is cat-friendly and the occupant could be sharing a home with five others.

A photo screenshot of the listing was shared on Reddit, where many agreed that this private room was frightening.

The main photo under scrutiny was of the private room itself.

In the “room,” a mattress in a dark corner of the home’s basement is placed opposite a laundry machine and above a fire extinguisher.

“Serial killers are getting bold these days, just advertising their dungeons for money,” one person said on Reddit.

Another added, “Cat-friendly? This isn’t even human-friendly.”

Others were enraged by the “greed,” saying the space was “disgusting” even to place on the market.

“Please tell me shit like this is illegal,” one Redditor said.

