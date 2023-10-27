Here's what Vancouverites gave up to find an apartment to rent

Vancouver rent hit an unfortunate milestone earlier this summer as the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment surpassed $3,000.

Prices aren’t the only mess with rentals. One businessman recently listed a rental housing offer for a “girl-friend with benefits.” Gross.

While no one should have to take up an offer like this for cheaper rent, many are making sacrifices in order to find a place to live within their budget.

Soaring rental prices have meant that some renters have had to give up things in their apartments that they had down as non-negotiables for their place.

We hit the streets of Vancouver to find out what people gave up in their apartments to afford rent, and here’s what they said.

Pets

Having a furry friend with you in everyday life is a great way to brighten your spirits during the rainy days in Vancouver. But, sadly, it wasn’t an option for some people if they wanted to live in the city.

Sarah has lived in Vancouver for eight years and had to give up her non-negotiable of a “pet-friendly” building.

“I really want a pet, but everywhere that we went, we couldn’t get one,” Sarah told Daily Hive. “Now people are starting to get pets in our building, but they’re doing new leases, and I can’t afford a new lease.”

Vancouverite Wendy also had to give up pets. But, for her, it meant a slightly cheaper cost of living.

“I did grow up with pets, and I love animals,” said Wendy. “They’re a big responsibility, so I’m enjoying not having that expense or responsibility of a pet.”

Dishwasher and in-suite laundry

Sarah and Wendy both shared that other things they gave up to afford their apartments included a dishwasher and in-suite laundry.

“I do live in a small one-bedroom apartment without a lot of the conveniences… there’s no dishwasher or in-suite laundry,” said Wendy.

Sarah shared the same experience and how it wasn’t a new thing she’s had to give up.

“I’ve been renting since I was 18. So I haven’t had a dishwasher in probably eight years,” said Sarah.

While it wasn’t a new compromise for Sarah, it was for newer Vancouverite Ryan, who moved to the city from Delta.

“We had to give up our dishwasher for that, and we have to give up like our laundry machine and all that kind of stuff to move into an apartment because of rising rent all over Canada,” said Ryan. “So, it was kind of difficult, like just getting so much less stuff overall.”

Privacy

Amenities aren’t the only things that people have given up to live in Vancouver. Many people have had to find roommates to be able to afford somewhere to live.

Sarah shared how this has been the case for her and her roommates and how moving out wasn’t an option.

“I’ve always had roommates. We thought about moving out, and we’ve talked about it a couple of times, but there was just no way that we could afford anywhere downtown if we didn’t have roommates,” Sarah said.

University of Canada West student Elena shared how she also lives with roommates. She thinks the price of their current place could get her a studio if it were in another city.

“I am sharing an apartment,” said Elena. “I live… downtown. So, what I pay for a room, maybe I’ll pay that [for] other places out of Vancouver for like a studio or something like that.”

Balcony

The final person we spoke to, Sasha, shared how the thing she gave up for her apartment was a balcony.

“I would say I gave up our balcony to be able to afford our apartment. We live in Yaletown. So yeah, we don’t have a balcony, which is pretty sad,” Sasha said.

Sasha moved to Vancouver from Ireland two years ago and is leaving soon for Australia. Luckily, Sasha still had a great experience here despite the expensive rent and cost of living.

“[I] definitely loved it here. It’s been so amazing, especially with all the beaches and the skiing and stuff,” she said. “I’ve definitely had a great experience here.”

Did you give up anything in your apartment to afford rent? Let us know in the comments below.