Horgan, health officials to give update on COVID-19 vaccinations in BC

The provincial government is scheduled to give a live COVID-19 update on Monday afternoon.

The announcement will take at 1 pm. Premier John Horgan will be joined by Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie and Health Minister Adrian Dix.

According to the Ministry of Health, the announcement will include an “update on COVID-19 vaccinations in British Columbia.”

Last week, the provincial government announced that the COVID-19 health and safety measures implemented in BC’s Central Okanagan were being expanded across the entire Interior Health region.

Monday’s announcement can be streamed online.