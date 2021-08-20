BC health officials report 663 new COVID-19 cases entering weekend

BC health officials announced 663 new test-positive COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 158,919.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 6,345 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Of the active cases, 129 individuals are currently hospitalized, 59 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New and total active cases, broken down by health region, are as follows:

Fraser Health: 162 new cases, 1,169 total active cases

There has been one new COVID-19-related death over the past 24 hours in the Fraser Health region, for a total of 1,781 deaths in British Columbia.

To date, 83.0% of all eligible people 12 and over have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In total, 7,288,691 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in BC.

150,657 people who tested positive have now recovered.