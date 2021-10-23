Horgan places Canucks-Kraken bet with Washington governor

BC Premier John Horgan challenged Washington governor Jay Inslee to a friendly wager ahead of tonight’s Seattle Kraken home opener against the Vancouver Canucks.

Horgan tweeted out his bet, offering up some BC sockeye salmon if the Canucks lose.

Wishing our friends to the south in Washington a warm welcome to the NHL as the @SeattleKraken host the @Canucks in their first ever home game tonight. Hey @GovInslee – how about a wager? Willing to bet some fresh BC sockeye salmon on it? pic.twitter.com/ysSTWe3ZAt — John Horgan (@jjhorgan) October 23, 2021

Inslee accepted the wager, but didn’t clarify exactly what he’d be sending back the other way should the Kraken fall to the Canucks.

I accept @jjhorgan. You are on. I have confidence that @SeattleKraken will beat @Canucks tonight. I look forward the victory (and the salmon). Thank you for the welcome to @NHL. I look forward to many years of spirited competition in this new NW rivalry. https://t.co/r9VOmmrSj0 — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) October 23, 2021

Many noticed that Horgan’s jersey looked like it might’ve been a knock-off jersey, judging by the wrinkled “VANCOUVER” letters on the front.

Puck drop for tonight’s game is set for 7 pm PT. The Canucks enter the matchup 2-2-1, while the Kraken have won just one of their first five games as a franchise, going 1-3-1.

Cross-border political bets are nothing new to the sport of hockey.

Last season, American president Joe Biden and Canadian PM Justin Trudeau placed a bet on the Stanley Cup Final between Tampa Bay and Montreal. There were just a few issues with the bet itself: it happened midway through Game 1, for starters, and they never clarified any actual details of the bet.

With Montreal losing 4-1 in the series, Trudeau’s staff ended up sending Biden some smoked meat sandwiches.