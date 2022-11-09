NewsCrime

Homicide investigators in Chilliwack after two people found dead in home

Homicide investigators have been called to a home in Chilliwack after two people were found dead on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 2 pm on Tuesday, Chilliwack RCMP were dispatched to a home on South Sumas Road after receiving a report that two deceased individuals had been located inside the residence.

It’s not believed there is a public safety threat and investigators are now working to figure out if these deaths have any links to the drug trade or ongoing gang conflict.

44000 South Sumas road

Google Maps

According to a release, investigators attended the scene and determined that these deaths
appeared suspicious in nature. That’s when the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was called.

Police say they are in the “evidence gathering stage” and this appears to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email.

