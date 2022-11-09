Homicide investigators in Chilliwack after two people found dead in home

Homicide investigators have been called to a home in Chilliwack after two people were found dead on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 2 pm on Tuesday, Chilliwack RCMP were dispatched to a home on South Sumas Road after receiving a report that two deceased individuals had been located inside the residence.

It’s not believed there is a public safety threat and investigators are now working to figure out if these deaths have any links to the drug trade or ongoing gang conflict.

According to a release, investigators attended the scene and determined that these deaths

appeared suspicious in nature. That’s when the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was called.

Police say they are in the “evidence gathering stage” and this appears to be an isolated incident.

IHIT deployed to Chilliwack. More info when it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/ZEcaYVRQ1u — IHIT (@HomicideTeam) November 9, 2022

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email.