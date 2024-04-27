FREE Canucks viewing party set for Sunday at Hollywood Theatre in Kits

SportsHockeyDH Community PartnershipCanucks

Rob Williams
Apr 27 2024, 2:00 pm
Bob Frid/USA TODAY Sports


Vancouver Canucks fans are heading to the Hollywood Theatre in Kitsilano this Sunday for a Game 4 playoff party.

Unlike Game 3, there isn’t a viewing party scheduled at Rogers Arena because Justin Timberlake has taken over the stadium ahead of his Monday show. Outdoor viewing parties are something that only other cities get to enjoy, as the City of Vancouver remains cautious following 2011.

That makes the Hollywood Theatre event quite possibly the biggest Canucks playoff party in the city.

Doors open at 1 pm, ahead of the 2 pm PT game in Nashville. Sportsnet 650 morning show hosts Mike Halford and Jason Brough will be in attendance, with food provided by AJ’s Pizza.

Tickets are free and can be secured online. Attendees must be 19+ to enter.

Canucks playoff viewing party at Hollywood Theatre

When: Sunday, April 28
Time: Doors open at 1 pm, game starts at 2 pm
Where: 3123 W. Broadway, Vancouver
Tickets: Free, secure tickets online

