Fan caught Googling simple question at Canucks game and the internet is defending him

There’s no such thing as a dumb question. This is why folks online are praising one hockey fan at a recent Vancouver Canucks game for asking questions some of us want to know too.

During Tuesday’s Canucks game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Rogers Arena, one fan seemed to be trying to figure out how the game works.

A fan in the crowd caught the man Googling a simple question.

“How many periods are in hockey?”

The answer (for others who are curious) is typically three.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 604tv (@604tv)

Commenters are defending the man after seeing the video reshared by 604tv.

“Yoooo why are we 4K exposing him?! This man went to a game. Tried something new. Didn’t know a thing. Good for him! Learning new things,” one person wrote.

Many were more concerned that someone was filming a stranger, alleging it was an attempt to embarrass them.

“This is sad. Why is someone filming what someone is searching on THEIR phone and sharing it on the internet? Maybe this is his first time at a hockey game, and he doesn’t know how many periods there are?” one person wrote.

“I dunno, maybe it’s his first time at a hockey game. Give the old man a break,” another person added.

Even without knowing all the ins and outs of hockey, this fan certainly got to watch a good game, with the Canucks winning 4-1.