Boeser becomes one of the fastest Canucks players ever to score 20 goals

Canucks' forward Brock Boeser is now tied with Auston Matthews for league lead in goals with 21 tallies. Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

Brock Boeser might be the first person to tell you that his 30-goal proclamation came a year too early.

Maybe he was just saving himself for something bigger.

Boeser registered his fifth career hat trick for the Canucks on Tuesday in a 4-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning, bringing him to the 21-goal mark just 29 games into the season.

That officially makes him the sixth-quickest player in franchise history to score 20 goals in a season.

Bo Horvat was one of five Canucks who hit that mark even quicker than Boeser, when he scored 20 goals in 26 games last season. Pavel Bure holds the franchise record, when he posted 20 goals in 19 games back in 1992-93.

But for Boeser, never mind hitting the 30-goal mark, which he’s firmly on pace to accomplish.

Based on the rate at which he’s putting the puck in the net, he could score 60 goals instead of 30.

He’s currently on pace for 59 goals this season. Bure and Alexander Mogilny are the only Canuck players who have ever crested the 50-goal plateau in a single season for the Canucks.

Bure holds the franchise record for most goals in a single Canucks season. He registered 60 goals in back-t0-back seasons in 1992-93 and 1993-94.

One of the best things about Boeser’s scoring outburst is that he’s proving he can score from all over the ice.

Specifically, he’s been above average at both generating chances from and scoring goals right around the front of the net.

Doing what he does Boes. 🤌 pic.twitter.com/MlfbjV6512 — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) December 13, 2023

In his early NHL days, Boeser was known for scoring from distance.

Guess what? He hasn’t forgotten how to do that either.

After posting a hat trick on Tuesday night, Boeser is now tied with Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews for the NHL goal scoring lead.

Boeser was asked postgame if he’s had a chance to reflect on his incredibly hot start to the season.

“I think it’s obviously really, really awesome, especially after last season. But, with that being said, if I focus on that too much, I get away from my game.”

“I gotta continue to focus on what’s giving me success, and that’s all of those little details.”

Canucks netminder Thatcher Demko, who’s currently tied for the NHL lead with 14 wins after tonight, expressed genuine happiness for Boeser postgame.

“Brock and I are really tight. We’ve been really good friends for pretty much our whole career, so it’s just awesome to see.”

“I know how much work he’s put in, physically, mentally, spiritually, just trying to get to his full potential and obviously you’re seeing him takes take huge steps in that direction.”

Canucks’ Kuzmenko back in the good books?

On a week where the Canucks’ President openly wondered whether he’d be with the team long-term, this was a good night for Andrei Kuzmenko to score.

Too often lately, Kuzmenko has looked tentative with the puck. He’s often passed when he should have shot, and shot when he probably should have looked for a teammate.

Tonight on the power play, he didn’t make any mistakes.

At least for tonight, Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet was satisfied with Kuzmenko’s performance.

“I just thought he had a little more energy tonight,” Tocchet told reporters postgame. “It’s a good building block for him.”

Hughes makes Canucks history…again

What else is new?

Quinn Hughes assisted on three of the Canucks four goals on Tuesday night. It was the 53rd time in his career that he’s registered a multi-assist game.

That tied him with Dennis Kearns for the most multi-assist games in Canucks history.

Kearns played 677 NHL games for the Canucks. Hughes just played his 312th game for the Canucks tonight.

With his three assist night, Hughes is also in sole possession of third all-time in assists among Canucks blueliners.

Captain movin' on 🆙 With 243 helpers, Quinn Hughes moves to 3rd all-time in assists by a #Canucks defenceman. 👏 pic.twitter.com/dcO6TYQ9oO — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) December 13, 2023

Hughes doing something spectacular is just the norm now. But at least for one night, we’re talking about his playmaking ability and not his goal-scoring prowess.