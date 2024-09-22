Hockey fans are shocked at Fanatics' NHL jersey prices: "Obscene"

Fanatics has officially released the pricing of its new NHL jersey lineup ahead of the season, and hockey fans are not happy about it.

The NHL’s new jersey manufacturer revealed a lineup of four different jerseys fans can buy this season and how much each will cost. Practice jerseys are the cheapest at $140, but the prices start to climb once you get to the game jerseys.

Fanatics will offer three different types of game jerseys for fans this season. The breakaway jersey is a made-for-fans item that lacks much of the detail and proportions of an authentic jersey. It will be the cheapest of the three, starting at $160 for a blank and $200 for a name.

The premium jersey is next on the hierarchy. It sports more authentic elements of the actual player jerseys but offers a more fitted body. These will set fans back $200 for a blank and $250 for a name.

Those prices should be familiar to most fans by now, but the highest tier of Fanatics jerseys has caused some uproar. The brand-new authentic pro jerseys, which haven’t been available in about a decade, will give fans a chance to buy one-to-one player jerseys that exactly mimic the ones worn on the ice during NHL games. It’s a unique offering in hockey circles, but one tit cost fans a whopping $500 for a blank.

While the price for an authentic pro jersey wasn’t officially released, it appears the price point will be around $625 based on listings from the Montreal Canadiens’ official online store.

To say fans weren’t thrilled with that price point may be an understatement.

$625 for a Fanatics jersey. Obscene. Find me a sport that hates its fans as much as hockey https://t.co/Q3EYFRB1m5 — Mr. Bandana (@AdamsOnHockey) September 21, 2024

Seeing these fanatics jersey prices. The nerve. The audacity. pic.twitter.com/ULPpOi9B4n — Mike (@HabsLaughs) September 21, 2024

when you see the new fanatics jersey prices #stlblues pic.twitter.com/1ARAKiV8zc — David Kleinstuber (@DKleinstuber) September 21, 2024

Fanatics is charging over $420 for their "authentic pro" jerseys. No name on the back. I have officially been priced out of my favorite collecting hobby. — Low Quality Bruins Fan (@BruinsLow) September 21, 2024

500 bucks for a fanatics jersey what are we doing 💀 https://t.co/d8Sws389iD — Oilers Daily (@oilersdailyy) September 21, 2024

fanatics out of their mind w these hockey jersey prices…adidas will b seeing me. pic.twitter.com/53lvJS1MvB — r (@raacheljh) September 21, 2024

Ludacris. I hope no one buys one. $700 taxes in for a jersey. 10 year contract with Fanatics is just starting.

No. pic.twitter.com/xmRMNUuvoL — Dannie (@dgodin1234) September 21, 2024

Only $729.99 for a authentic McDavid jersey with pro stitching. WTAF! Are people seriously going to spend that kind of dough on a hockey jersey? Absolutely horrendous. What a shame and a sham. — Inside Oilers (@InsideOilers) September 21, 2024

I’d rather not own a jersey than play that ridiculous price. I’ll continue to wear what I have. — Kev C B (@prairiedawg21) September 21, 2024

That’s absolutely idiotic. Won’t be buying any additional jerseys, that’s for sure. — Joshua Knaak (@JoshuaKnaak) September 22, 2024

Hockey is too expensive to play and now it’s gonna be too expensive to be a fan lmao — Stone Cold Steve Yzerman (@McCartyDangles) September 22, 2024

Now, it is fair to point out that the authentic pro jerseys are not going to be the same retail jerseys that were offered by Adidas. These are top-of-the-line jerseys that will probably cater to a much smaller category of collector rather than your average hockey fan.

It, however, comes with a bit of sticker shock, especially after all the controversies Fanatics has gone through with its jersey manufacturing over the past few years.

Will you be ponying up for a new authentic pro jersey this season?