Hockey fans are memeing McDavid into oblivion after Oilers loss

As great as the series turned out, Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid may come to regret starring in Amazon’s NHL documentary.

One of the most talked about scenes in the show came just minutes after the Oilers dropped Game 2 versus the Florida Panthers. McDavid, who doesn’t show much of any emotion in the public spotlight, was caught yelling at his teammates after what he felt was an unacceptable effort.

While many hockey fans loved seeing the passion coming from the game’s best player, many have also been making jokes of it on social media. Many memes came out last night after the Oilers dropped their season opener to the Winnipeg Jets by a 6-1 final.

Others simply responded to the Oilers by using some of the quotes heard from McDavid in the clip.

Dig in! Righhhh nahhhhhh — JT Thriller (@tutcherself92) October 10, 2024

While the jokes are undeniably funny, they may soon get old for McDavid and many Oilers fans as the season goes on. Luckily for them, their roster isn’t expected to lose many games this season, but you can get that every single time they do there will be several memes and quotes from the doc that are flying around on social media.