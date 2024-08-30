Hockey fans pushing donations to Gaudreau’s favoured charity

Members of the hockey community are doing what they can to rally behind the Gaudreau family following the tragic deaths of Johnny and Matthew.

The two brothers were killed on Thursday night in Salem County, New Jersey, after being hit by a car while on their bikes. Many in the hockey community have sent out their thoughts and prayers, which the family said they are very thankful for in a statement this morning.

Now, hockey fans online are searching for other ways they can help and support during this tragic time. Some have begun to push fans to donate to one of Johnny’s favoured charities, the OhioHealth Foundation.

https://t.co/gdgLpS2U6G Folks, The OhioHealth Foundations Mental Health Services and Programs is a charity that Johnny supported while in Columbus. Please consider joining me in making a donation to honor his memory. -select “Other” and input “Mental Health Services and… pic.twitter.com/v2pJZKXWui — Matty Jack (@Matty__jack) August 30, 2024

We are devastated to learn the unimaginable tragedy of the passing of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau. OhioHealth sends our heartfelt condolences to the Gaudreau family and the Columbus Blue Jackets. https://t.co/Kwgdok7ofP — OhioHealth (@OhioHealth) August 30, 2024

“The OhioHealth Foundation raises and invests funds to support the work of our Ohio family of faith-based, not-for-profit hospitals and healthcare centers,” the foundation’s website reads.

All donations go towards several areas, including innovation and technology, infrastructure and facilities, research and education, and community outreach. Those interested in donating can do so by clicking here.

Other fans based in Calgary are showing their support by visiting the Saddledome, where Johnny spent eight seasons as a member of the Flames. Videos have captured many bringing flowers, memorabilia, and plenty more to rest on the stairs leading into the building.

Fans have started dropping flowers, memorabilia and purple Gatorade on the steps of the Saddledome. pic.twitter.com/yLYGmHVLqf — Danny Austin (@DannyAustin_9) August 30, 2024

Fans of the Columbus Blue Jackets, the organization Johnny had spent the past two seasons with, have been at Nationwide Arena throughout the day to do the same.

The flowers are starting to pour in at Nationwide Arena with a banner that says “In loving memory of Johnny Gaudreau”. All of that below the banner of Johnny. As every fan passes by, no one talks about the goals, each shares the amazing person Johnny was. pic.twitter.com/lfXoIU7EZR — Adam King (@AdamKing10TV) August 30, 2024

Over a combined 763 games split between the Flames and Blue Jackets, Johnny scored 243 goals and 743 points. He was one of the few players who seemed to be loved by all fans in the league. Part of it was the fact that he was able to overcome the odds despite his small stature, while another big reason was his infectious smile that seemed to put everybody in great spirits.

Matthew had a pro career of his own, playing parts of four seasons between the AHL and ECHL. From many of the stories that have surfaced today, he seemed to have the same fun-loving nature that many saw in his brother.