SportsHockeyCanada

Hockey fans pushing donations to Gaudreau’s favoured charity

Colton Pankiw
Colton Pankiw
|
Aug 30 2024, 7:12 pm
Hockey fans pushing donations to Gaudreau’s favoured charity
Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports

Members of the hockey community are doing what they can to rally behind the Gaudreau family following the tragic deaths of Johnny and Matthew.

The two brothers were killed on Thursday night in Salem County, New Jersey, after being hit by a car while on their bikes. Many in the hockey community have sent out their thoughts and prayers, which the family said they are very thankful for in a statement this morning.

Now, hockey fans online are searching for other ways they can help and support during this tragic time. Some have begun to push fans to donate to one of Johnny’s favoured charities, the OhioHealth Foundation.

“The OhioHealth Foundation raises and invests funds to support the work of our Ohio family of faith-based, not-for-profit hospitals and healthcare centers,” the foundation’s website reads.

All donations go towards several areas, including innovation and technology, infrastructure and facilities, research and education, and community outreach. Those interested in donating can do so by clicking here.

Other fans based in Calgary are showing their support by visiting the Saddledome, where Johnny spent eight seasons as a member of the Flames. Videos have captured many bringing flowers, memorabilia, and plenty more to rest on the stairs leading into the building.

Fans of the Columbus Blue Jackets, the organization Johnny had spent the past two seasons with, have been at Nationwide Arena throughout the day to do the same.

Over a combined 763 games split between the Flames and Blue Jackets, Johnny scored 243 goals and 743 points. He was one of the few players who seemed to be loved by all fans in the league. Part of it was the fact that he was able to overcome the odds despite his small stature, while another big reason was his infectious smile that seemed to put everybody in great spirits.

Matthew had a pro career of his own, playing parts of four seasons between the AHL and ECHL. From many of the stories that have surfaced today, he seemed to have the same fun-loving nature that many saw in his brother.

Colton PankiwColton Pankiw
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop