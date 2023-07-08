Hockey fans are addicted to a new online game called Puckdoku

A new online game called Puckdoku is taking is quickly becoming a favourite of hockey fans around the world.

Like Wordle, Puckdoku requires you to solve questions that change once every 24 hours. In this game, there are nine squares, six of which are occupied by NHL teams. The objective in these squares is to write down a player who played for the two teams occupying the available space.

You get a total of nine guesses, or as Puckdoku refers to it, nine shots. Any time you get an answer wrong, a shot is removed. The goal is to go a perfect nine for nine, but that can often be easier said than done. Only once you have used up your nine shots will the game reveal which player(s) you were missing.

The game has grown in popularity since starting eight days ago and will soon have some new features. As tweeted out by Puckdoku just two hours ago, the game will soon feature player faces along with team logos, making it more challenging but even more fun for hockey fans across the globe.

Like most internet games, the fad surrounding Puckdoku will likely die down at some point, but for the time being, it is becoming more popular by the day and will likely continue to get bigger as the days and weeks continue.