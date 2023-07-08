Whitecaps coach criticizes NHL over removing Pride-themed jerseys

Vancouver Whitecaps coach Vanni Sartini believes the NHL made the wrong choice in choosing to remove Pride-themed jerseys moving forward.

Recently, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman announced that the league would no longer wear themed jerseys during warmups. While that will include all sorts, including military appreciation night, most viewed it as an attempt to avoid the PR disasters that have come from the Pride-themed jerseys. Several players this season chose not to wear the jersey, including Ivan Provorov, Eric and Marc Staal, Ilya Lyubushkin, and Ilya Samsonov.

Several have criticized the NHLs decision, including Sartini.

“Personally, I think it’s a mistake because it’s like when you don’t do something for being scared to offend people that are not on the right side of history. I would say like this,” Sartini said.

Sartini and the Whitecaps are set to have a Pride night tonight at BC Place versus the Seattle Sounders FC, something he is pleased to be a part of.

“Every time that we commit ourselves to promote the cause for the advancement of rights of people, it’s something that makes us proud,” Sartini said. “It’s something that makes me proud to be part of this club.”

Sartini has been the head coach of the Whitecaps since August 2021, during which time he has led his team to a 32-20-27 record. Through 19 games this season, they have a 6-6-7 record and will look to improve upon that tonight versus the Sounders, who own a record of 9-7-5.