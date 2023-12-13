Blue Jays looking at former MVP Christian Yelich in potential trade: report

Toronto Blue Jays management is continuing to explore ways to help bolster their roster for the upcoming 2024 season.

It’s been a hectic offseason thus far for the Blue Jays, who attempted to trade for Juan Soto while also being finalists in the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes. While losing out on both players was tough, general manager Ross Atkins continues to look at other options to improve his team.

One option they may be looking at is acquiring left fielder Christian Yelich from the Milwaukee Brewers. MLB insider Jon Heyman reported earlier today that Blue Jays management has discussed whether they should look to target the 32-year-old.



“Obviously, the Jays, now that they didn’t get Ohtani, they didn’t get Soto. They want a left-handed bat,” Heyman said. “I’ve heard they’re even kicking around Yelich, [who] has a full no-trade with Milwaukee. They’d love a left-handed hitting outfielder.”

As is said by Heyman in the video, the Blue Jays seem to still be in heavily on Cody Bellinger, but the fact that they are also interested in Yelich is big news in its own right. Yelich is a two-time All-Star who won the NL MVP in 2018 and could use a change in scenery to help get back to that elite level of play.

Though Yelich’s play has fallen off in recent seasons, he had somewhat of a bounce back in 2023. In 144 games, he had a .278 batting average with 19 home runs and 76 RBIs. He is locked in for five more seasons with a contract paying him $26 million, while there is a mutual option for a sixth year at $20 million.