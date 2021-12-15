World Juniors 50/50 draws will be available online in five provinces

The World Juniors is taking things digital this holiday season.

Hockey Canada announced the online 50/50 draw would be returning for the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, following in the footsteps of successful draws last year.

“Hockey Canada is excited to extend the 50/50 draws to five provinces during the 2022 World Juniors,” Riley Wiwchar, executive director of the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship said in a release. “We know Canadians are passionate about the World Juniors, and we know hockey fans in the participating provinces will embrace the opportunity to not only support the event, but also help benefit grassroots hockey across our country.”

The 31-game tournament runs from December 26 to January 5 in Red Deer and Edmonton, Alberta.

🚨 Are you ready to Win Bigger Than Ever? 🚨 Every day 🇨🇦 plays at #WorldJuniors means a new 50/50! Get in on huge jackpots and support hockey dreams for kids in your province. Your first chance to win starts on Dec. 17, with Alberta's first draw presented by @rahfoundation! — Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) December 15, 2021

Last year’s online 50/50 draws reached a total jackpot of nearly $40 million.

This year, there will be nine draws in each participating province, including Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario and Saskatchewan, starting December 17, and concluding with the Rivalry Series game on January 6.

The complete 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship online 50/50 draw dates include:

Dec. 23 (draw opens Dec. 17)

Dec. 26 (draw opens Dec. 24)

Dec. 28 (draw opens Dec. 27)

Dec. 29 (draw opens Dec. 29)

Dec. 31 (draw opens Dec. 30)

Jan. 2 (draw opens Jan. 1)

Jan. 4 (draw opens Jan. 3)

Jan. 5 (draw opens Jan. 5)

Jan. 6 (draw opens Jan. 6)

Tickets are available starting 9-9:30 am local time, and can be purchased for as low as $10 by visiting HockeyCanada.ca/5050.

Winning tickets take home half the pot, with the remaining half to be reinvested into grassroots hockey programs in each respective province. The programs enable more individuals to get involved with hockey.

"Earning your spot on this team is the last thing you're going to do as an individual." After getting the door knock every player wants to receive, the work begins for 🇨🇦's National Junior Team.#WorldJuniors | #OurGameIsBack pic.twitter.com/6dHum6FdcV — Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) December 15, 2021

Proceeds from the Dec. 23 draw in Alberta will benefit the Royal Alexandra Hospital Foundation’s Child and Adolescent Mental Health Unit, with funds going towards helping improve the unit and provide care to over 400 families every year.

Single-game tickets and ticket packages to the 2021 World Juniors are currently available.