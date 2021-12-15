SportsHockeyWorld Juniors

World Juniors 50/50 draws will be available online in five provinces

Aaron Vickers
Dec 15 2021, 11:18 pm
Matthew Murnaghan/Hockey Canada Images

The World Juniors is taking things digital this holiday season. 

Hockey Canada announced the online 50/50 draw would be returning for the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, following in the footsteps of successful draws last year. 

“Hockey Canada is excited to extend the 50/50 draws to five provinces during the 2022 World Juniors,” Riley Wiwchar, executive director of the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship said in a release. “We know Canadians are passionate about the World Juniors, and we know hockey fans in the participating provinces will embrace the opportunity to not only support the event, but also help benefit grassroots hockey across our country.”

The 31-game tournament runs from December 26 to January 5 in Red Deer and Edmonton, Alberta.

Last year’s online 50/50 draws reached a total jackpot of nearly $40 million. 

This year, there will be nine draws in each participating province, including Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario and Saskatchewan, starting December 17, and concluding with the Rivalry Series game on January 6. 

The complete 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship online 50/50 draw dates include:

  • Dec. 23 (draw opens Dec. 17)
  • Dec. 26 (draw opens Dec. 24)
  • Dec. 28 (draw opens Dec. 27)
  • Dec. 29 (draw opens Dec. 29)
  • Dec. 31 (draw opens Dec. 30)
  • Jan. 2 (draw opens Jan. 1)
  • Jan. 4 (draw opens Jan. 3)
  • Jan. 5 (draw opens Jan. 5)
  • Jan. 6 (draw opens Jan. 6)

Tickets are available starting 9-9:30 am local time, and can be purchased for as low as $10 by visiting HockeyCanada.ca/5050.

Winning tickets take home half the pot, with the remaining half to be reinvested into grassroots hockey programs in each respective province. The programs enable more individuals to get involved with hockey. 

Proceeds from the Dec. 23 draw in Alberta will benefit the Royal Alexandra Hospital Foundation’s Child and Adolescent Mental Health Unit, with funds going towards helping improve the unit and provide care to over 400 families every year.

Single-game tickets and ticket packages to the 2021 World Juniors are currently available.

