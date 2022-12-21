9 companies hiring over 55 positions in Vancouver this January

It’s official – 2022 is done and dusted. So, what will your 2023 look like? If you’re hoping for a fresh career opportunity, you’re in the right place.
Companies are hiring right now in Vancouver for a wide variety of roles, whether you work in tech or retail.
Be sure to tidy up that resume and update your LinkedIn status – time to make 2023 the year your career took off.
- You might also like:
- The Canadian Security Intelligence Service is hiring and they pay extremely well
- The Government of Canada is hiring for hundreds of lucrative jobs
- The CRA is hiring for many well-paying jobs that involve auditing the wealthy
Companies hiring in Vancouver
1. Knak
- Who: Knak, the world’s first codeless email and landing page creation platform, started with a simple idea: making life easier for marketers. Built by marketers and designed for everyone, Knak exists to lead the fight for creativity in marketing. The platform allows users to create beautiful on-brand emails and landing pages in minutes – no coding required. Knak is platform agnostic, meaning emails are fully responsive, render flawlessly across browsers, and sync seamlessly with marketing automation platforms. Knak also works with the top marketing automation platforms in the market, including Adobe Marketo Engage, Eloqua, Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Pardot, and Adobe Campaign. Knak gives you back complete creative control.
- Jobs: Knak is currently hiring for a Marketing Operations Manager, Demand Generation Specialist, Customer Success Manager, Implementation Manager, Account Executive, and Business Development Rep. Knak is always looking for amazing individuals who will help raise talent and can add to the carefully crafted culture. Let Knak know why you’d be a great addition here.
- Perks: Knak knows there is more to life than work, doing everything they can to make sure employees are happy and healthy, both inside the office and out. Perks and benefits that come along with working at Knak include; a minimum of three weeks of vacation, seven days of life leave, half day on Fridays in the summer, $1,000 home office credit, equity in the company, staff beach vacations, $5,000 yearly professional development budget, low-tech Monday mornings, comprehensive health coverage from day one, remote-friendly culture and so much more.
- More: To learn more about Knak’s open positions, visit their website.
2. Lighthouse Labs
- Who: Lighthouse Labs was created in 2013 by a team of software developers with a passion for code, mentorship, and education. Their mission: to transform the way that tech education is delivered.
- Jobs: Lighthouse Labs is looking for a Senior Financial Analyst, HR Coordinator, Customer Care Specialist, Program Operations Manager, Learning Experience Designer, Subject Matter Expert, Data Analytics / Data Science, Learning Advisor (Student Recruitment), Creative Services Manager, Sr. Website Manager, Intermediate Software Developer, and a Senior Ruby on Rails Developer to join their clan of gritty, ambitious and quirky humans.
- Perks: Lighthouse Labs is an inclusive employer and welcomes remote workers from anywhere across Canada. Employees enjoy continued remote flexibility, employee benefits, and additional time off over the holiday season.
- More: You can learn more about Lighthouse Labs openings on their careers page.
3. McArthurGlen Vancouver
- Who: McArthurGlen Vancouver is a luxury designer outlet from McArthurGlen Group, a developer and manager of designer outlets. Founded in Europe by the Kaempfer Partners in 1993, the pioneer of designer outlet retailing in Europe, McArthurGlen has since developed 700,000 square metres of retail space. The company currently manages 26 designer outlets in 10 countries: Austria, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and the UK, delivering total portfolio revenues of over 4.5 billion euros a year. The centres are home to the most sought-after luxury and premium brands and offer over 90 million fashion-loving customers year-round savings in vibrant, open-air shopping environments.
- Jobs: McArthurGlen Vancouver is hiring for Facilities Manager – McArthurGlen Vancouver, Key Holder – Geox Respira, and more.
- Perks: For retail jobs, perks are dependent on those brands. For McArthurGlen Vancouver, perks include private medical insurance, life insurance, pension plan, personal fitness allowance, performance-related bonus, sick pay, professional development, car allowance packages (depending on position) and more.
- More: To learn more about McArthurGlen Vancouver’s open positions, visit their career page.
4. Fresh Tracks Canada
- Who: Fresh Tracks Canada is Canada’s leading and only travel service specializing in exclusively Canadian travel. Creating personalized vacations in Canada, Fresh Tracks offers customizable trip packages meant to encourage travellers to experience all Canada has to offer. From the minute you reach the country, your entire trip is handled. With over 20 years of experience and over 15,000 personalized vacations, Fresh Tracks Canada is the leading Canadian Travel Insider.
- Jobs: Digital Growth Manager (Conversion Rate Optimization), Customer Experience Specialist, Backend Software Engineer, Senior Backend SDE/System Architect.
- Perks: Three weeks vacation to start, extended health benefits package, applauz recognition, comprehensive employee assistance program, flexible health and wellbeing days, paid anniversary day off, pawternity leave days for new furry family members, remote and hybrid working options, flexible working hours, stylish office locations in Calgary and Vancouver that is close to public transit, company celebrations and social events, access to Canadian travel industry discounts, and more.
- More: To learn more about Fresh Tracks Canada and to check out their current openings, visit their careers page.
5. ReturnBear
- Who: ReturnBear is Canada’s first end-to-end returns solution that makes retail returns easy for everyone and better for the planet. Merchants using ReturnBear can offer self-serve exchanges and returns to their Canadian customers, along with convenient package-free drop-off options across the country. ReturnBear’s suite of software tools includes a self-serve return web app for consumers, simple admin and analytics dashboards for merchants, and a tablet application for ReturnBear Kiosk staff. ReturnBear is backed by Cadillac Fairview (CF) and Koru, an innovative venture foundry that builds new businesses to drive disruptive growth for Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan portfolio companies. ReturnBear is a modern solution that makes eCommerce exchanges and returns delightful for consumers and more efficient for retailers by reducing the cost and complexity of their reverse logistics.
- Jobs: Software Engineer – Fullstack (remote), Software Engineer – Backend (remote), and additional roles.
6. PolicyMe
- Who: PolicyMe is Canada’s leading digital life insurance solution for Canadian families, making it easy to get a quote and apply for term life insurance online in 20 minutes or less. Through technology, PolicyMe is streamlining the traditional insurance process, removing barriers and inefficiencies to deliver a fully underwritten life insurance policy that families deserve but with fewer steps and lower costs. Since launching in 2018, the Canadian insurtech has sold over $5 billion in life insurance coverage to Canadians.
- Jobs: PolicyMe is currently hiring a Senior Engineer – Fullstack (remote), Senior SEO Manager (remote), and Senior Quality Assurance Analyst – Manual & Automation Testing (remote).
- Perks: You’ll work for a fast-growing technology company that offers a competitive salary, access to stock options, an annual Health Spend Account, four weeks of vacation and L&D resources to accelerate professional development. The team is fully remote, with optional access to an office in downtown Toronto.
- More: You can learn more about PolicyMe and its current openings by heading over to its careers page.
7. Reddit
- Who: Reddit is a community of communities where people can dive into anything through experiences built around their interests, hobbies, and passions. With more than 50 million daily active uniques and 100,000+ active communities, it’s home to the most open and authentic conversations on the internet. From real estate to parenting, skincare to hockey, there’s a community for everybody on Reddit.
- Jobs: Reddit is currently hiring remotely for a variety of positions in Canada, including Senior / Staff iOS Engineer – Consumer Products, Staff iOS Engineer, UI Platform, Senior Software Engineer, Data Warehouse, Director of Engineering, Platform, Senior Software Engineer, Crypto Security, Senior Backend Engineer, X, Senior/Staff Data Scientist, Emerging Markets / APAC, Senior / Staff Video Engineer – Consumer Products, Media Foundation, and more.
- Perks: Reddit is a values-driven company with a mission to bring community, belonging, and empowerment to everyone in the world. If they really want to make Reddit home for everyone, they have to start by ensuring all of their employees can find a home here first. Reddit has intentionally created flexible benefits and offerings to foster a unique culture and empower employees to take advantage of them however is best suited to their needs. Here’s what you can expect:
- Comprehensive health benefits
- Flexible unlimited vacation days
- Monthly global wellness days
- Family planning stipends and services
- Four+ months of paid parental leave
- Personal & professional development stipends
- Paid Volunteer time off
- Workspace & home office stipends
- More: To learn more about Reddit Canada’s open positions, visit Reddit’s career page.
8. Onni Group
- Who: Onni Group is a one-stop shop for real estate development. This diverse company has 13 departments responsible for the entire building life cycle. Everything from development, construction, property management, accounting, and finance, as well as leasing, sales, marketing, and more. Onni Group has a passion for building world-class urban communities, quality design, innovation, and sustainability. The company yields exceptional communities and experiences where our customers live, work, and play. Onni Group’s growing portfolio across North America is opening the doors to many more amazing opportunities for career growth.
- Jobs: Formwork Superintendent, Civil Project Manager, TI Superintendent, Senior Commercial Property Manager, Labourer, Carpenter, Forklift Operator, Project Accountant, and more.
- Perks: Onni Group provides competitive salaries, a comprehensive benefits package, an annual education allowance of $1,000, a wellness program, WFH flexibility, and various employee discounts, including Level Hotels & Furnished Suites (Vancouver, Los Angeles, Seattle, and Chicago), rooftop patio, and employees finish at 3 pm the Friday before a long weekend.
- More: Check out their jobs page for the most up-to-date openings.
9. Pixieset
- Who: Over 800,000+ photographers around the world use Pixieset’s suite of software tools to seamlessly manage their business online. Based in Vancouver, BC, with 150 employees across Canada and Moldova, Pixieset is a growing team passionate about crafting beautiful and simple software solutions for today’s modern photographers. What started as a beautiful photo gallery that could be sent to clients online has since evolved into a platform that allows photographers to build a website and sell their services, send contracts and invoices, get paid, and deliver images easily, all in the same place. Pixieset aims to be the all-in-one platform that helps photographers and creative professionals manage their businesses from end to end.
- Jobs: Pixieset is currently hiring for these remote roles in Canada: Director of Engineering, Application Development, Product Manager, Senior Engineer, DevOps/Cloud, Senior Software Developer, Tech Lead, Software Developer, Full Stack.
- Perks: Four weeks of vacation to start, generous wellness and education stipends, home office budget, Macbook and any tools you need to be successful, flexible hours, charitable donation matching, memorable company events, and much more. Working at Pixieset means you get to collaborate with other talented individuals in a fun, positive, and supportive environment while challenging you to be your best. Working at a fast-growing company also means there are plenty of opportunities for growth and working on projects that make a difference. Pixieset also has a remote-friendly environment where team members can work remotely from anywhere in Canada or in their office in Yaletown.
- More: To learn more about Pixieset’s open roles, please visit their careers page.