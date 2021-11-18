News

BC's Highway 7 temporarily reopens for commercial vehicles

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
Nov 18 2021, 8:24 pm
Highway 7 westbound has temporarily reopened to commercial vehicles, allowing truckers stranded in Hope, BC to get out to the Lower Mainland.

The highway is only reopening on a temporary basis to get stuck travellers out, and will be closed again so crews can continue repair work following two devastating mudslides on Sunday evening.

One lane of Highway 7 westbound was reopened for passenger vehicles Wednesday night, with crews asking drivers of larger trucks to family cars through first to avoid a jam.

Groups of drivers were escorted along the highway by pickup trucks and police cars with flashing lights to follow.

The Ministry of Transport gave trucks the green light as of 10 am on Thursday. After the road is closed again, only emergency vehicles will have access.

