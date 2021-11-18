BC's Highway 7 temporarily reopens for commercial vehicles

Highway 7 westbound has temporarily reopened to commercial vehicles, allowing truckers stranded in Hope, BC to get out to the Lower Mainland.

The highway is only reopening on a temporary basis to get stuck travellers out, and will be closed again so crews can continue repair work following two devastating mudslides on Sunday evening.

One lane of Highway 7 westbound was reopened for passenger vehicles Wednesday night, with crews asking drivers of larger trucks to family cars through first to avoid a jam.

#BCHwy7 UPDATE:

Highway was reopened at 10am for westbound commercial vehicles in #HopeBC.

After evacuation, it will be closed again between #Agassiz and Hope so crews can continue repairs. Emergency services vehicles will continue to have access.

More: https://t.co/gPtKe0ZxM9 pic.twitter.com/36ipQWT05W — BC Transportation (@TranBC) November 18, 2021

Groups of drivers were escorted along the highway by pickup trucks and police cars with flashing lights to follow.

The Ministry of Transport gave trucks the green light as of 10 am on Thursday. After the road is closed again, only emergency vehicles will have access.