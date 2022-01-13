Highway 1 to reopen from Lytton to Spences Bridge Friday (PHOTOS)

Two months after the major roadway was damaged by extreme weather, part of Highway 1 is set to be back open to traffic on Friday.

In a weekly newsletter, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says, “We are pleased to announce that Highway 1 will partially reopen by January 14, 2022, from Lytton to Spences Bridge.”

It goes on to say that the devastating flooding event in November 2021 resulted in 15 sites of significant damage along Highway 1 between Hope and Spences Bridge.

“Since then, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure and its partners have worked to clear, repair, and reopen the highway, ensuring environmental and cultural protocols are followed at each work site. Many sections of the highway are operational with temporary access as we design and plan construction on permanent solutions over the long term.”

When the roadway does reopen, drivers can expect significant delays, reduced speeds and works, and travel advisories.

The ministry says, “Once the highway is reopened, travellers should still expect two-hour delays above their regular travel times from Hope to Spences Bridge. There will be single-lane sections of the highway and an at-grade rail crossing.”

Since it is still winter, drivers are being encouraged to check road conditions on DriveBC.