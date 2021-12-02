Highway 1 between Abbotsford and Hope to reopen Thursday afternoon

Highway 1 between Abbotsford and Hope is expected to reopen to all travellers on Thursday.

The announcement was confirmed in an advisory from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, which says that opening is slated for the afternoon.

Images on social media show crews working to disassemble the tiger dam, which was set up along the TransCanada Highway to prevent further flooding to Abbotsford.

Tiger dams are giant tubes of water that are set up to create a large barrier, similar to sandbags. They are typically over a metre tall and are flexible in terms of the shape or perimeter that they create.

It was constructed by the Canadian military and work crews, following the flooding of the Nooksack River on Sunday afternoon.

This area of Highway 1 will not fall under BC’s non-essential travel order, however, drivers are being asked to “limit travel to essential purposes only while cleanup and repairs continue.”

Drivers should also expect slower speed limits, delays, and traffic pattern changes through the Bridal Falls area.

