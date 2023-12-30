Highway 1 closed in Chilliwack after truck rollover crash

Highway 1 is closed in both directions in Chilliwack after a transport truck rollover crash.

The incident happened near the Prest Road overpass, and DriveBC is advising drivers to expect major delays.

The crash happened Friday afternoon, and images from the scene show a transport truck on its side and traffic backed up in both directions.

It was ugly for sure pic.twitter.com/jclzt8GgvD — Madbiker1 (@mrmadbiker1) December 30, 2023

This incident comes a day after a truck hit an overpass in Delta, though neither DriveBC nor RCMP have confirmed the truck involved in Friday’s collision hit the overpass. Daily Hive has reached out to police for more information.