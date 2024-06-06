Due to a serious collision, a portion of Highway 1 in Burnaby has been closed.

The crash occurred near Highway 1 and Willingdon Avenue, a major route for drivers in that part of Metro Vancouver.

Burnaby RCMP shared news about the closure on X, saying that it’s “unknown when Highway 1 will completely reopen.”

BC Highway Patrol told Daily Hive that one driver is in critical condition after an unknown object flew through their windshield.

“BC Highway Patrol conducted a search of the highway for the object. ICARS is attending and the two HOV lanes on Highway 1 will remain closed until ICARS has completed their investigation.”

RCMP is also warning drivers to expect “major delays” on Highway 1 and throughout nearby areas in Burnaby and to plan an alternate route.

Please plan an alternate route. It is unknown when Highway 1 will completely re-open. — Burnaby RCMP (@BurnabyRCMP) June 6, 2024

The latest update from DriveBC states that the westbound lane is completely closed due to a “vehicle incident.”

“The right is open to the Willingdon exit only.”

⛔UPDATE – #BCHwy1 CLOSED westbound due to vehicle incident west of Willingdon. The right is open to the Willingdon exit only. Expect delays due to heavy congestion. Use alternate routes. #Burnaby — DriveBC (@DriveBC) June 6, 2024

As of 4 pm, the right and centre lanes have been reopened, but there will still be delays.

⚠️ UPDATE – #BCHwy1 westbound vehicle incident west of Willingdon Ave. The right and centre lanes have been reopened. Continue to expect delays and watch for crew in the area. #Burnaby — DriveBC (@DriveBC) June 6, 2024

Witnesses are being asked to call BC Highway Patrol at 604-526-9744.