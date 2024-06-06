News

Highway 1 driver critically injured by unknown object crashing through windshield

Amir Ali
|
Jun 6 2024, 10:33 pm
@DriveBC/X

Due to a serious collision, a portion of Highway 1 in Burnaby has been closed.

The crash occurred near Highway 1 and Willingdon Avenue, a major route for drivers in that part of Metro Vancouver.

Burnaby RCMP shared news about the closure on X, saying that it’s “unknown when Highway 1 will completely reopen.”

BC Highway Patrol told Daily Hive that one driver is in critical condition after an unknown object flew through their windshield.

“BC Highway Patrol conducted a search of the highway for the object. ICARS is attending and the two HOV lanes on Highway 1 will remain closed until ICARS has completed their investigation.”

RCMP is also warning drivers to expect “major delays” on Highway 1 and throughout nearby areas in Burnaby and to plan an alternate route.

The latest update from DriveBC states that the westbound lane is completely closed due to a “vehicle incident.”

“The right is open to the Willingdon exit only.”

As of 4 pm, the right and centre lanes have been reopened, but there will still be delays.

Witnesses are being asked to call BC Highway Patrol at 604-526-9744.

