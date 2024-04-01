Busy travel day on BC highways could be impacted by protest

Monday is expected to be a busy travel day for many in BC, as people return following spring break and the Easter long weekend. However, a protest over the carbon tax might lead to some delays along some major routes.

“The information we have about the event is thin and vague, but we are anticipating impacts on traffic along the Highway 1, Highway 3 and Highway 5 corridor in Hope, starting in the morning around 09:00h,” road contractor Emil Anderson Maintenance said in a social media post ahead of the protest.

“We trust that any public gatherings will be carried out peacefully, as is usually the case,” the post continued.

Around 8:30 Monday, some delays were reported in the Fraser Valley as the “Nationwide Protest Against the Carbon Tax—British Columbia” moved towards Hope. Slowdowns have also been reported on 200 and 64 in Langley.

The federal carbon tax increase went into effect in four provinces today, April 1, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has fielded calls from opponents to pause the increase due to affordability concerns. BC has its own carbon tax system and was the first in the country to do so. It also increases on April 1, putting about 18 cents more per litre of gasoline.

Read more about how much more you’re paying at the pump here.