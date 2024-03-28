BC government reducing household electricity bills starting next month

A small but mighty credit is kicking in next month to help British Columbians cope with their electricity bills.

Starting April 15, the BC electricity affordability credit will be applied to eligible residents and save them around $100 on their household bills.

The credit comes under a new subsidy in the provincial budget announced by the BC government earlier this year. It is meant to help reduce living costs amid the affordability crisis across the province.

BC customers will have to have an active account by March 31 to be able to claim the credit.

The credit is a one-time assistance in electricity bills and will be applied in instalments over 12 months after April 15. Customers will receive the credit in six instalments if they have bi-monthly billing or in 12 instalments if they have monthly billing.

The credit might only save you around $8 per month, which is somewhat less exciting. But if you think of it as two cups of coffee, it sounds a whole lot sweeter.