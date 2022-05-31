Herschel Supply Co. teams up with Sperry for summer shoe collection (PHOTOS)

Herschel has teamed up with iconic American footwear brand Sperry for a limited collection that launches today.

The new collection offers two styles — Sperry’s renowned Authentic Original boat shoe and made-to-travel Chukka Boot — and they are reimagined with signature Herschel Supply design details, inspired by the Pacific Northwest.

Both styles are constructed with premium full-grain leather, embossed with Herschel Supply’s signature Woodland Camo print, and feature handsewn moccasin construction.

They are being offered in both navy and brown and are available in unisex sizing.

The Chukka Boot comes equipped with a durable Vibram® sole for ultimate traction and comfort on all-terrain, while the Boat Shoe offers Sperry’s acclaimed non-slip Razor-Cut Wave-Siping TM for optimal grip on the water.

So, what is the cost? The boat shoes are going for $155, while the Chukka boot is priced at $225.