Herschel Supply Co. teams up with Sperry for summer shoe collection (PHOTOS)

Amanda Wawryk
May 31 2022, 4:00 pm
Herschel x Sperry footwear collection/Herschel Supply Co.

Herschel has teamed up with iconic American footwear brand Sperry for a limited collection that launches today.

The new collection offers two styles — Sperry’s renowned Authentic Original boat shoe and made-to-travel Chukka Boot — and they are reimagined with signature Herschel Supply design details, inspired by the Pacific Northwest.

herschel sperry

The Chukka Boot/Herschel Supply Co.

Both styles are constructed with premium full-grain leather, embossed with Herschel Supply’s signature Woodland Camo print, and feature handsewn moccasin construction.

herschel sperry

The Boat Shoe/Herschel Supply Co.

They are being offered in both navy and brown and are available in unisex sizing.

The Chukka Boot comes equipped with a durable Vibram® sole for ultimate traction and comfort on all-terrain, while the Boat Shoe offers Sperry’s acclaimed non-slip Razor-Cut Wave-Siping TM for optimal grip on the water.

the boat shoe

The Boat Shoe/Herschel Supply Co.

herschel sperry

The Chukka Boot/Herschel Supply Co.

So, what is the cost? The boat shoes are going for $155, while the Chukka boot is priced at $225.

