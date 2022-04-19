Herschel Supply Co. launches new Andy Warhol collection (PHOTOS)

A new collection launching today sees a trio of iconic prints by Andy Warhol splashed across four of Herschel Supply Co.’s classic bags. The results are sure to tempt any fan of pop art.

Herschel Supply Co. has teamed up with The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts for the second time. Three of the pop artist’s most memorable works from the 1960s were chosen for this new collection of bags from the beloved Vancouver brand. Each of the three designs takes an item from the natural world and views it through the lens of Warhol’s pop art production line.

Warhol first created Flowers (1964) as a painting that layered bright colours onto a photograph of hibiscus flowers. Cow (1966) was his interpretation of a classic pastoral, and he originally printed it as wallpaper. Banana (1966) he created as an interactive piece.

Four signature styles of Herschel bag are included in this highly anticipated collection. Each bag is constructed from recycled water bottles and features a liner made from recycled fabric.

The Nova Mid-Volume Backpack has a 13” laptop sleeve, two side pockets and a pair of handles on top.

The Little America Backpack has a 15” laptop sleeve and a drawcord closure.

The Settlement Backpack is a minimalist bag with a 15” laptop sleeve inside.

The Seventeen Hip Pack has a clip-fastened strap that can be adjusted, a waterproof zipper and a front pocket with a key clip.

Andy Warhol was all about breaking the rules. Obsessed with consumer culture, he turned mundane, mass-produced items — from Campbell’s soup cans to Coca-Cola bottles to Brillo boxes — into works of art, and his portraits of Marilyn Monroe and Chairman Mao are instantly recognizable. “In the future, everyone will be world-famous for 15 minutes” is the quote most widely associated with him, even though he never actually said it. It seems that he did, however, say, “I am a deeply superficial person.”

Founded in 1987, The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts provides funds for the creation of experimental and challenging art, to ensure that the legacy of the groundbreaking pop artist lives on.

Herschel Supply Co. was founded in Vancouver in 2009 by brothers Jamie and Lyndon Cormack. Best known for making contemporary versions of classic backpacks, the brand also produces luggage, wallets, clothing and more.

The new collection by Herschel Supply Co. and The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts launches today online and at select stores around the world.