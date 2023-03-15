VentureJobs

Herschel is hiring 100+ roles and you must love backpacks

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
|
Mar 15 2023, 6:24 pm
Herschel is hiring 100+ roles and you must love backpacks
Herschel Supply Co.

When picking a company to work for, finding one successful at home and worldwide is a good idea.

Herschel Supply Co. is a Vancouver-based maker of iconic backpacks and more seen on the streets of nearly every major global city. It’s one of the city’s biggest style successes, practically right after Aritizia and Lululemon, and you could be a part of the success as it adds to its team in 2023.

Herschel told Daily Hive it would hire for around 100 roles across its headquarters and retail locations this year.

The new jobs also include Herschel’s new internship program. It has launched five intern positions this year and plans to double them from next year onward.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Herschel Supply Co. (@herschelsupply)


According to Herschel, working as an HQ team member gets you some sweet benefits and perks:

  • 100% employer-paid extended health care premiums
  • RRSP matching program
  • Hybrid working environment (in office and work from home)
  • Weekly creative sessions to help you design every moment
  • Weekly fitness sessions, including yoga
  • Generous discounts on products
  • Continuous growth opportunities to ensure you’re fulfilled and reaching your career goals
  • Professional development subsidy
  • Additional vacation day per quarter to pursue creative endeavours, or to spend on personal, religious, or cultural events
  • Delicious office coffee, snacks, and beverages to fuel your creative mind
  • Monthly happy hour
  • Maternity leave top-up for birthing and non-birthing parents
  • Employee assistance program
  • A dog-friendly office
  • Ad-hoc employee events

Here’s a look at some of the fun open roles at Herschel in Vancouver right now:

To learn more about Herschel and the open roles available now, you can check out its careers page.

 

Sarah AndersonSarah Anderson
+ Venture
+ Jobs
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.