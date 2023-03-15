Herschel is hiring 100+ roles and you must love backpacks

When picking a company to work for, finding one successful at home and worldwide is a good idea.

Herschel Supply Co. is a Vancouver-based maker of iconic backpacks and more seen on the streets of nearly every major global city. It’s one of the city’s biggest style successes, practically right after Aritizia and Lululemon, and you could be a part of the success as it adds to its team in 2023.

Herschel told Daily Hive it would hire for around 100 roles across its headquarters and retail locations this year.

The new jobs also include Herschel’s new internship program. It has launched five intern positions this year and plans to double them from next year onward.

According to Herschel, working as an HQ team member gets you some sweet benefits and perks:

100% employer-paid extended health care premiums

RRSP matching program

Hybrid working environment (in office and work from home)

Weekly creative sessions to help you design every moment

Weekly fitness sessions, including yoga

Generous discounts on products

Continuous growth opportunities to ensure you’re fulfilled and reaching your career goals

Professional development subsidy

Additional vacation day per quarter to pursue creative endeavours, or to spend on personal, religious, or cultural events

Delicious office coffee, snacks, and beverages to fuel your creative mind

Monthly happy hour

Maternity leave top-up for birthing and non-birthing parents

Employee assistance program

A dog-friendly office

Ad-hoc employee events

Here’s a look at some of the fun open roles at Herschel in Vancouver right now: