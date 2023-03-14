The City of Vancouver is hiring street cleaners and drivers and the gigs pay a living wage.

Political turmoil aside, it’s hard to deny that Vancouver is a beautiful city, and you can help keep it beautiful with these temporary full-time gigs that pay over $30 an hour.

The living wage in Vancouver is $24.08 per hour and depending on which of the two available gigs you’re applying for, you could be earning way more than that.

While council may have voted to end its status as a living wage employer, there are jobs available through the City of Vancouver that still pay a living wage.

Both gigs for which the City of Vancouver is hiring fall under Sanitation Services.

Street Cleaning Operations Worker

Street cleaners are responsible for keeping streets, laneways, and parks clean. In addition, they’re responsible for driving vehicles and performing manual labour in litter collection, as well as debris and abandoned waste.

Qualifications include completion of high school, experience in labouring and semi-skilled experience with small hand tools, driving experience with knowledge of Vancouver roadways, and experience in operating small pick-ups and mid-sized trucks, sweepers, flushers, garbage trucks, and or experience with a Class 3 vehicle, though Class 5 is required.

This role pays $30.42 per hour and Vancouver is looking to fill 40 positions.

Collections Spare Driver Operations Worker

Spare collections drivers are responsible for collecting curbside garbage and green bin material. Drivers are assigned to established routes and are responsible for operating a truck safely while providing excellent customer service.

Drivers are expected to have a Class 3 with air brakes or higher.

The base salary is $30.42 per hour, but the driving rate is $33.17. There’s also a productivity bonus which would take hirees up to $34.34 per hour, and employees also receive 12% of their base salary in lieu of benefits.

The City of Vancouver is looking to fill 10 of these positions.