NewsWeather

Here comes the sun: Vancouver is getting a weather 180

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
|
Apr 12 2024, 5:19 pm
Here comes the sun: Vancouver is getting a weather 180
Alena Charykova/Shutterstock

Say goodbye to the clouds and rain we’ve had in Vancouver the last few days: the city is getting a major weather change on Friday.

Once the clouds clear on Friday afternoon, Vancouver is in for a very sunny week.

The rainy weather is set to wrap up before noon on Friday, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada. From there, the forecast calls for six straight days of sun, with temperatures climbing to 15°C by Thursday.

Environment and Climate Change Canada

Environment and Climate Change Canada

Evenings will still be fairly chilly, with lows around 5°C.

Forget April showers this week; it’s time to get outside and enjoy the last of the city’s beautiful cherry blossoms.

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Megan DevlinMegan Devlin
+ News
+ Weather
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop