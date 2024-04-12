Here comes the sun: Vancouver is getting a weather 180

Say goodbye to the clouds and rain we’ve had in Vancouver the last few days: the city is getting a major weather change on Friday.

Once the clouds clear on Friday afternoon, Vancouver is in for a very sunny week.

The rainy weather is set to wrap up before noon on Friday, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada. From there, the forecast calls for six straight days of sun, with temperatures climbing to 15°C by Thursday.

Evenings will still be fairly chilly, with lows around 5°C.

Forget April showers this week; it’s time to get outside and enjoy the last of the city’s beautiful cherry blossoms.