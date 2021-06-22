Canada's first lab capable of producing COVID-19 vaccines opens in Montreal

Canada’s first laboratory that can produce COVID-19 vaccines opened on Tuesday morning in Montreal.

With its inauguration underway, health officials say Canada won’t start producing its own coronavirus vaccines on-site until 2022, pending certification by Health Canada.

The Government of Canada says the new lab will help increase its domestic “capacity to produce critical vaccines and therapeutics.” According to a press release from the National Research Council Canada, the government will continue to partner with industry and academic partners to protect Canadians from COVID-19, and to “build our biomanufacturing capacity as part of our recovery plan.”

Montreal’s new Biologics Manufacturing Centre will be able to produce cell-based biopharmaceuticals like vaccines and other biologics, including viral vector, protein subunit, virus-like particles, and other recombinant proteins.

Specifically, the site is found at the Royalmount site in Montreal. The construction phase of the project has been completed on budget and ahead of schedule, according to the press release.

The Biologics Manufacturing Centre will help ensure access to made-in-Canada vaccines in times of national and global emergencies!