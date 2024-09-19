Heinen gets huge opportunity on Canucks first line

Danton Heinen got some good news on the first day of Vancouver Canucks training camp.

The new winger got to spend the day skating alongside J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser on the team’s top line.

Getting the first look in that role is a huge opportunity for Heinen who was signed by the team in free agency this summer. The winger agreed to a two-year, $2.25 million per season deal with the Canucks.

Heinen is coming off a 17-goal, 36-point season with the Boston Bruins. He’s cracked the 15-goal mark three times in his career but has yet to hit 20.

“High hockey IQ, good skater, I thought they were really good off the rush,” said head coach Rick Tocchet when asked about Heinen’s spot on that line.

“I wanted to put them together, see it right away.”

The Langley, BC, product is being handed one of the best opportunities available on the current roster. Miller and Boeser were dynamite together for the Canucks last season, with a rotating cast of wingers playing third fiddle.

Heinen has often played in the middle-six across his NHL career thus far but now has been given a chance to change that this year.

Last season, the Canucks often used Pius Suter as the third player on that line. While the Swiss forward performed quite well in that spot, he’s needed at centre to begin this season as the team deals with a growing list of injured players. This opens the door for auditions.

If Heinen falters, there will be other players ready to step up. The forward has seemingly earned the first chance to impress in that spot, the Canucks have wingers waiting to challenge for that position. The team also brought in Kiefer Sherwood and Daniel Sprong this summer, not to mention returning options like Nils Höglander, who could conceivably play in that spot.