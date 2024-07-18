Heading out of town? Heat warnings are up in many BC spots

If you’re planning a getaway around BC, be aware that heat warnings remain up in many spots.

While the temperature has remained above seasonal around Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, other areas are dealing with some extreme heat.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, there are more than two dozen heat warnings up as of Thursday.

Here are some of the popular getaway spots with warnings currently in place:

Temperatures have been climbing in the Whistler, Squamish and Pemberton areas, with daytime highs over the next few days in the 30s. ECCC says these elevated temperatures will stick around into next week “as a ridge of high pressure remains over the region.”

The Fraser Canyon is a popular camping spot this time of year, but it remains hot in the region. Environment and Climate Change Canada says there is a moderate risk to public health as daytime temperatures remain in the 30s, with little relief expected at night.

Many people spend a lot of time in the Okanagan in the summer, but the weather is HOT as heck. ECCC posted the heat warning as the temperatures hold steady in the mid-to-high 30s during the day. While the heat is expected to continue over the weekend in areas like Kelowna and Vernon, things should cool down slightly into next week.

The Shuswap region is another spot with temperatures in the mid-to-high 30s. Environment and Climate Change Canada is warning people in the area that the hot conditions will remain through this week.

During heat warnings, ECCC reminds people to check on their vulnerable friends and family, who are at higher risk during this weather.

There are some early signs of heat illness to look out for:

Feeling unwell

Fatigue

Thirst

Headache

Unusually dark urine

If you are experiencing any of these issues, you’re encouraged to move to a cooler environment, such as a shaded or air-conditioned space.