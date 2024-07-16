Environment and Climate Change Canada’s meteorologist says a cooldown is coming for much of BC next week, but there might also be a chance of some late-July rainfall.

But for those of us in Vancouver or Victoria and along the south coast, it won’t be raining on our parade.

“We are seeing a bit of a cooldown early next week for much of the province, maybe some more precipitation than we’ve gotten so far up to the north. But for the South, in spite of some cooling, it’s still looking dry,” Chris Doyle told Daily Hive Tuesday.

Temperatures would range from the low to the mid-20s in several areas, with the warmer spots inland.

“That’s kind of what you’d expect for Victoria and for Vancouver in the summer; July and August are not typically rainy months,” the meteorologist added.

The last week of July typically sees average temperatures of 22.3°C, and the long-range forecast calls for it to remain above average at 26°C. Even if it goes a bit higher than that, it would still be far from record-breaking. The current record for July 21, for example, in Vancouver would remain unbroken after it was set in 2006 at 33.4°C.

“On average, we expect for Vancouver, for example, about 19 millimetres of rain, which is eight-tenths of one inch over the whole month.”

He explained that completely dry in July is not completely rare, as we have experienced that before, but it is obviously a concern as wildfire season ramps up.

“Some cooling next week, but expect a continued dry experience.”